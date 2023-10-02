Netflix’s trailer for Leave The World Behind is an unsettling look at our possible future

Have you ever thought about what would happen if a major cyberattack impacted the entire planet?

That’s the question that Sam Esmail, the creator, writer, and director of Mr. Robot, wants to answer with his new film. Today, Netflix released the first official teaser trailer for Leave The World Behind, its upcoming thriller that tells the story of a pair of families that witness an unprecedented and devasting cyberattack and what it does to civilization. The movie is produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions.

You can watch the teaser trailer for Leave The World Behind below:

What is Leave The World Behind about?

Leave The World Behind follows the story of a family whose lives are upended after a devastating cyberattack throws their world into chaos. The film features a packed cast including Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali, and Myha’la.

A family’s (Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke) vacation is upended when two strangers (Mahershala Ali and Myha’la) arrive at night, seeking refuge from a cyberattack that grows more terrifying by the minute, forcing everyone to come to terms with their places in a collapsing world.

As someone who absolutely loved Mr. Robot, I’m excited for this film. It has the same intense feeling as the series, and Esmail did a fantastic job in that show of telling a story equally focused on technology and the people who use it. It appears he is attempting to do the same with this film, and with this cast, it has all of the markings of an intense, well-acted, and impactful story.

Leave The World Behind will premiere in select theaters in November before its debut on Netflix on Friday, December 8th. If you want to watch the film in the best quality possible when it comes to the streaming service, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.