Apple is all in on Lionel Messi and MLS with its new docuseries Messi Meets America

Apple has gone all in on Lionel Messi and his Major League Soccer debut in the United States.

On Monday, Apple TV+ released the first official trailer for Messi Meets America, its upcoming documentary series about the football legend’s journey to joining Inter Miami and the MLS. The series will premiere on October 11, 2023.

Check out the official trailer for the upcoming series below:

What is Messi Meets America about?

Messi Meets America tells the story of Lionel Messi’s “landmark decision” to join Major League Soccer and Inter Miami CF. The series will feature “unprecedented access” to the football legend and the Inter Miami team.

After over twenty unforgettable and record-breaking years of excellence between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, and winning the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 with the Argentina national football team, Messi made a landmark decision that forever changed the face of soccer in North America by joining Major League Soccer and Inter Miami CF. Now, with unprecedented access to Messi and his new Inter Miami CF family, “Messi Meets America” takes viewers behind-the-scenes as the greatest player to ever step on the pitch leads his new team to a Leagues Cup title and beyond. From selling out record crowds across America at breakneck speed, to his incredible last-minute game-winning goal in his very first match, to moments with Messi and his Inter Miami CF teammates, the series chronicles Messi’s immersion in America, the remarkable journey and transformation of Inter Miami CF, and most significantly, the impact he is currently having on soccer in North America as “Messi Mania” crisscrosses the continent.

As someone who loved Ted Lasso, Messi’s debut in MLS piqued my interest, and I found myself watching Inter Miami games. I love sports documentaries as well, so I’ll definitely be tuning into this one. It seems that Apple is slowly turning me into a football fan.

Messi Meets America will premiere on October 11, 2023, with the first three episodes. Interesting, additional episodes are currently in production, so we won’t see those until later this season. If you want to watch the series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.