Netflix’s riveting new true crime docuseries will have everyone glued to their screens

In the opening moments of the new Netflix Heist docuseries, the door handle of a private plane — which appears to be parked at an airstrip, somewhere in the mountains — pops out. The door itself is one of those airstairs, which slowly descends to the ground. An elegantly dressed chauffeur wearing black gloves is waiting off to the side of the plane, holding a car door open. Inside the plane itself, a stern-looking man wearing black sunglasses helps an elderly woman wrapped in a blanket undo her seatbelt. She leans on him as both the man and the hunched old woman with snow-white hair shuffle down the aisle toward the door and step into the sunshine. Down the stairs. At the bottom, she sinks into a waiting wheelchair. Her companion pushes her toward the chauffeur. Once they’re settled in, the man pushes a button, to make that screen slide up to obscure the passengers in the back seat from the driver … at which point, both the man and old woman immediately start making out. So much so that her wig falls off, to the couple’s obvious delight.

They seem relieved and ecstatic. “Here I am, 22 years old,” a female narrator’s voice then says. “Being whisked away by the man I love.”

Netflix Heist docuseries, streaming now

So begins Episode One of Netflix’s Heist, titled Sex Magick Money Murder. In all, there are six episodes in this docuseries, and two episodes are dedicated to three separate real-world heists each.

Heather Tallchief is the woman we meet in the first episode. According to Netflix’s synopsis, she’s a woman who “gives in to hypnosis and aids career criminal Roberto Solis in a plot to steal $3.1 million from an armored truck in Las Vegas.” All three heists detailed in the series make for fantastic stories, this first one especially.

Image source: Netflix

Sinning in Sin City

In brief: Tallchief had started driving for the armored truck company Loomis in Las Vegas, back in the early 1990s. While her co-workers were inside Circus Circus, loading ATMs inside the hotel, Tallchief drives off in the truck (which had some $3 million inside). Solis was waiting at a storage unit. There, they transferred the cash into a waiting car, loaded the cash into boxes and shipped it to Miami.

The pair then drove to the airport and boarded a chartered plane, in the disguises we noted above. They hopscotched around the country, ending up in Miami. So, the thieves made off with the money, sent it on ahead, caught up with the money in the Magic City and finally flew to St. Maarten. Avoiding the FBI the whole way.

So how did it all end? Episode Two lays it all out (no spoilers here).

Here's the first thing you need to know if you want to try and steal 100 million dollars. Heist is now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/1TbUxmrbLa — Netflix (@netflix) July 15, 2021

Here’s the Netflix Heist synopsis, straight from the streamer itself:

“21-year-old woman steals millions in Vegas casino cash. An aspiring father swipes a fortune from the Miami airport … and uses TV shows to learn how to get away with it. A Kentucky dad is accused of one of the biggest bourbon burglaries in history. Using dynamic reenactments, original interviews, and a fast-paced style that fits perfectly into the cinematic canon alongside films like Ocean’s Eleven and Catch Me If You Can, (three directors) each take the helm of a single heist, told over two episodes.”

Reaction to Netflix’s Heist

The Guardian: Heist review — Netflix cashes in with sexed-up crime spree extravaganza

Chicago Sun Times: Netflix has fun with 3 strange but true robberies

The series seems to have had a slightly low-key launch from Netflix. Heist actually has no reviews yet on the Rotten Tomatoes review aggregation website as of the time of this writing. But a smattering of outlets has already started reviewing and praising the series. And awareness does seem to be starting to spread via social media word-of-mouth, as examples like these show:

Heist on @netflix is one of the best put together shows I’ve ever seen. This docuseries is wild. — Gordon 🇩🇴🇺🇸 (@JuanNot1) July 15, 2021

This series ‘Heist’ on @netflix got me hooked like a criminal 😅 — NOVET 🐉 (@xNovetx) July 16, 2021

The big question that the series tries to get viewers to consider: “What would you risk for the score of a lifetime?” Think about it, one of the participants in Heist asks the camera.

“If you had an opportunity to steal — like, if you worked at a bank, with the vault wide open. Nobody seeing you. Are you gonna do it, if you don’t get caught?”

