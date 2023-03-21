Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
Drop a Pin Macbook Air Alternatives iOS 16 Deadpool 3 Free Streaming Apps PS5 Restock Sonos Arc iPhone tricks
Home Entertainment Movies

Netflix’s Gears of War movie enlists Dune, Doctor Strange writer

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Mar 21st, 2023 3:45PM EDT
Gears of War movie finds its writer.
Image: The Coalition

Last November, Netflix announced its plans to adapt the Gears of War video game franchise into both a live-action TV series and a feature film. We hadn’t heard much about the adaptations since then, but on Tuesday, Netflix revealed that Jon Spaihts (Dune, Doctor Strange) will write the script for the movie, which still doesn’t have a release date.

Gears of War live-action movie gets a writer

Gears of War is one of the all-time great action games,” said Jon Spaihts, “with vivid characters, a beautifully designed world, and a combat system that drives home the lethality of war and the importance of standing by your squadmates. It wants to be cinema, and I’m thrilled to have the chance to help that happen.”

Spaihts has plenty of experience with sci-fi storytelling, having written the scripts for Prometheus, Passengers, Doctor Strange, and Dune. He worked on the screenplay for Dune: Part Two as well, which is set to hit theaters on November 3, 2023.

Here’s the synopsis for Netflix’s upcoming Gears of War movie: “Gears of War follows humanity’s last stand against the Locust Horde, a monstrous threat from below. Led by disgraced sergeant Marcus Fenix, a ragtag fire team known as Delta Squad is the only thing defending what’s left of society from total collapse as they face the enemy on the hostile planet Sera.”

Gears of War is a third-person shooter that first launched on Xbox 360 in 2006. The game was a hit for Microsoft and ended up spawning multiple sequels, prequels, novels, comics, and even a board game. Gears 5, the most recent mainline entry in the series, takes place decades after the first game and is the first to feature a female main character.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Jon and the Netflix team to bring Gears of War to life,” said Gears of War developer The Coalition. “Jon is a master storyteller with a talent for creating epic science fiction universes and he truly loves Gears of War. We couldn’t ask for a better partner to honor our franchise and deliver an authentic story to our fans.”

Don’t Miss: New on Netflix: Movies and shows to stream this month

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News