Netflix releases: Everything coming and going the week of August 15th

If you can’t wait for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom to see Jason Momoa in action again, we have some good news. The most notable of the Netflix new releases during the week of August 15th is Sweet Girl. Here’s the logline for the movie: “A devastated husband (Jason Momoa) vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife’s death while protecting the only family he has left, his daughter (Isabela Merced).” It starts streaming on Friday, August 20th.

Scroll down to check out all the Netflix releases coming and going the week of August 15th.

Today's Top Deal

Amazon's Echo Dot is flying off the shelves at just $35! Price: Was $50, Now $34.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Netflix Releases | Week of August 15th

Sunday, August 15th

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1

Winx Club: Season 6

Monday, August 16th

Walk of Shame

Tuesday, August 17th

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY Whether helping out his friends or making new ones, Cory is always on the move and ready for any adventure that comes his way!

UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Directed by Laura Brownson (The Rachel Divide, Lemon), boxer Christy Martin opens up about her battles in and out of the ring.



Wednesday, August 18th

The Defeated — NETFLIX SERIES In the summer of 1946, an American cop arrives in Berlin to help create a police force in the chaotic aftermath of the war.

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY British serial killer Dennis Nilsen narrates his life and crimes via a series of chilling audiotapes recorded from his jail cell.

Out of my league — NETFLIX FILM Tired of swiping through the dating scene with her besties in tow, a charming yet awkward woman with a rare genetic disorder sets her sights on love.

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student — NETFLIX FILM Looking to shake things up, two best friends embark on a life-changing adventure abroad as exchange students. But can they stay out of trouble?



Thursday, August 19th

Like Crazy

Friday, August 20th

The Chair — NETFLIX SERIES At a major university, the first woman of color to become chair tries to meet the dizzying demands and high expectations of a failing English department.

Everything Will Be Fine — NETFLIX SERIES After falling out of love, a husband and wife create unconventional rules to keep their family together for the sake of their daughter.

The Loud House Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY As the middle child and only boy in the large Loud family, Lincoln struggles to feel special, but this all changes when the family travels to Scotland.

Sweet Girl — NETFLIX FILM Devoted family man Ray Cooper, vows justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potentially life saving drug from the market just before his wife (Adria Arjona) dies from cancer. But when his search for the truth leads to a deadly encounter that puts Ray and his daughter Rachel (Isabela Merced) in harm’s way, Ray’s mission turns into a quest for vengeance in order to protect the only family he has left.



Netflix Departures | Week of August 15th

Sunday, August 15th

Jericho: Seasons 1-2

Wish I Was Here

Friday, August 20th

Kill the Irishman

Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom

The Founder

Those are all of the Netflix releases for the week of August 15th. We’ll be back next week with more new movies, TV shows, and specials. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix in August, plus the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s originals.

Today's Top Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K just got a rare 20% discount — don't miss out! Price: Was $50, Now $39.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission