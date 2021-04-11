Look, this may not exactly be the best month of new releases that Netflix has ever had, but there are at least a few interesting additions here to tide you over between new episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Reality fans will be pleased to see The Circle returning for a second season, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! with Jamie Foxx could be funny, and The Master is joining the streaming library if you want to see Joaquin Phoenix as not the Joker.

Arrivals

Streaming April 11th

Diana: The Interview that Shook the World

Streaming April 12th

New Gods: Nezha Reborn — NETFLIX FILM 🇨🇳 While living as an ordinary deliveryman and motor racing fan, Ne Zha encounters old nemeses and must rediscover his powers to protect his loved ones.

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4

Streaming April 13th

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1

Mighty Express: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY The strong and fast Mighty Express trains are always ready to save the day with more heroic rescues and thrilling stunts throughout Tracksville!

My Love: Six Stories of True Love — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Six longtime couples in different parts of the world share their decades-long love in these tender portraits filmed over the course of one year.



Streaming April 14th

The Circle: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Ready for more strategic shenanigans? A new cast of allies, enemies and not-so-subtle catfish connect and compete for a major cash prize.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Brian Dixon knows how important family is. When his teenage daughter comes to live with him, he enlists the help of his Pops, sister, and best friend to tackle teenage boys, TikTok, and the family business.

Law School — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇰🇷 When a grim incident occurs at their prestigious school, justice through law is put to a test by a tough law professor and his ambitious students.

The Soul — NETFLIX FILM 🇨🇳 While investigating the death of a businessman, a prosecutor and his wife uncover occult secrets as they face their own life-and-death dilemma.

Why Did You Kill Me? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY The line between justice and revenge blurs when a devastated family uses social media to track down the people who killed 24-year-old Crystal Theobald.



Streaming April 15th

Dark City Beneath the Beat

The Master

Ride or Die — NETFLIX FILM 🇯🇵 Rei helps the woman she’s been in love with for years escape her abusive husband. While on the run, their feelings for each other catch fire.



Streaming April 16th

Arlo the Alligator Boy — NETFLIX FAMILY To find the father he never knew, optimistic Arlo leaves his swampy Southern home for New York City, making friends and dodging trappers along the way.

Ajeeb Daastaans — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳 Four shorts explore the surprising ways in which unexpected catalysts inflame the uncomfortable emotions simmering under fractured relationships.

Crimson Peak

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico — NETFLIX FAMILY When the Spy Racers are framed for a crime they didn’t commit, they flee to Mexico to clear their name and uncover a new evil scheme.

Into the Beat — NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪 A teen ballerina discovers hip-hop by chance and is faced with an impossible choice: Does she follow her parents’ footsteps… or her newfound passion?

Rush

Synchronic

Why Are You Like This — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇦🇺 Three best friends negotiate work, fun, identity politics, hookups and wild nights out in this razor-sharp satire of millennial life in Melbourne.

The Zookeeper’s Wife

Departures

Leaving April 11th

Time Trap

Leaving April 12th

Married at First Sight: Season 9

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: Season 1

Leaving April 13th

Antidote

Leaving April 14th

Eddie Murphy: Delirious

The New Romantic

Once Upon a Time in London

Thor: Tales of Asgard

Leaving April 15th

Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix this April, as well as the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.

