Ms. Marvel episode 1 will have a mind-blowing post-credits scene

Ms. Marvel is out on June 8th, which means we’re less than two weeks away from meeting a brand new MCU superhero. Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) hasn’t appeared in any MCU movie or TV show so far, which means most fans don’t know anything about her. Well, unless you’ve been reading the comics, in which case you basically know what to expect. But the first Ms. Marvel details have started leaking out, with a reviewer claiming that episode 1 will deliver the show’s first post-credits scene.

Not only that, but the scene itself will be connected to one of the biggest MCU Phase 4 movies so far. If you hate spoilers of any kind, especially those that concern MCU movies, then you should avoid what follows.

The first Ms. Marvel post-credits scene

The MCU TV shows aren’t like the movies when it comes to post-credits scenes. Marvel does include tags at the end of some episodes, but there isn’t one at the end of every episode.

Moreover, post-credits scenes usually start appearing in the second half of MCU TV shows rather than at the start. That makes the Ms. Marvel leak all the more exciting. It looks like Marvel decided to switch things up for the show and add a post-credits scene early on.

Specifically, the first post-credits scene comes after episode 1, which is unexpected. And it’s not just a rumor coming from an unverified source. A French reviewer saw the first two Ms. Marvel episodes and confirmed the post-credits scene. And that’s not even the best part.

We have no idea what to expect from Ms. Marvel, as this is the first time we’ll see the character in the MCU. Therefore, we have no idea how she ties into the grand scheme of things. Or how she’ll interact with other Avengers.

The mind-blowing Spider-Man: No Way Home connection

We do expect Kamala to meet Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) at some point down the line. After all, Captain Marvel is her favorite Avenger. And the two of them will star in The Marvels together next year.

J'avais oublié de vous dire : j'ai eu l'occasion de voir les 2 premiers épisodes de MS MARVEL la semaine dernière et il y a une scène post-crédits à la fin du 1er épisode qui a un lien direct avec Spider-Man No Way Home.



J'en dis pas plus, mais on en reparle très bientôt…🤓 pic.twitter.com/6ysRsnPtQU — Maxime CHAO (@MaximeChao) May 26, 2022

But the French reviewer said on Twitter that the Ms. Marvel post-credit scene has a direct link to Spider-Man: No Way Home. Here’s a rough translation of his claims:

I forgot to tell you: I had the opportunity to see the first 2 episodes of Ms. Marvel last week and there is a post-credits scene at the end of the 1st episode which has a direct link with Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Does Spider-Man (Tom Holland) appear in Ms. Marvel? That’s unlikely, considering that Marvel doesn’t have the film or TV rights to the charcter. We know the MCU will get another Spider-Man sighting soon, with Sony having confirmed it recently. We assumed Spidey would show up in a massive crossover rather than a TV show like Ms. Marvel.

But, more importantly, we’ll remind you of a big Ms. Marvel leak that teased a connection to the MCU’s Spider-Man movies. Back in February, we saw production photos from Ms. Marvel that hinted we might finally learn the answer to a big Far From Home plot hole.

Remember Tony Stark’s drones that Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) obtained access to in the movie? We still can’t explain the drones in the grand scheme of MCU events. But those photos suggested we’ll see them in Ms. Marvel. Maybe that’s what the teaser from the French reviewer is related to.

Whatever it is, Ms. Marvel starts streaming on June 8th on Disney Plus, and we’ll learn everything on day one.

