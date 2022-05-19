Marvel reveals Loki is its most popular Disney Plus show as production on season 2 begins

Loki was one of the most anticipated MCU shows on Disney Plus, considering the massive popularity of the titular character. And the show turned out to be the most consequential for the MCU. The massive multiverse revelations in Loki will influence a large portion of Phase 4, even though Loki (Tom Hiddleston) will not show up in all of these projects. Thanks to a comment from Marvel’s Kevin Feige, we now know that Loki is the most popular Marvel show on Disney Plus and that season 2 will start filming soon.

The Marvel shows on Disney Plus

Marvel has released six MCU shows on Disney Plus since January 2021, more than making up for the pandemic-caused hiatus a year earlier. And two more superhero shows will hit the streaming service over the summer, which is an impressive output from the studio.

In order of release dates, we have WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, Hawkeye, and Moon Knight. Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk are waiting in the wings.

Only two of these eight MCU shows have a confirmed season 2 in development. That’s Loki, which isn’t a surprise, and What If…?, the animated multiverse anthology story.

The most popular MCU TV show

With so many MCU shows on Disney Plus, Marvel and Disney have never shared viewership data. We did see plenty of unofficial stats from third-party rating systems that gave us an idea of what people are watching on Disney’s streaming service when it comes to Marvel content. And those companies compared Loki and all the other shows using the indirect data they had access to. But those were never official figures.

Only Marvel and Disney know how many people watched the Disney Plus shows. And which one was the most popular. That’s valuable data that can inform Marvel about what works in the MCU and what doesn’t. And there’s plenty of criticism going around about some of these TV shows, no matter how beloved the MCU might be.

Loki coming out on top will not surprise anyone. The TV series is easily an MCU Phase 4 highlight so far. But the character’s popularity would probably be enough to carry the show. Especially compared to Moon Knight, which is the first MCU Disney Plus show to focus on a character that did not appear in previous Marvel stories.

Loki season 2 production will start soon

Kevin Feige did not reveal any rankings for the MCU shows on Disney Plus. But he did say that Loki is the most-watched Marvel series on the streaming channel.

Loki is the most watched Marvel series on Disney+, says Feige. Production on Season 2 starts in a few weeks “with the whole cast returning.” — Jason Lynch 🇺🇦 (@jasonlynch) May 17, 2022

It would certainly be interesting to see how Loki fared against other fan favorites, including WandaVision and Hawkeye. But Marvel and Disney might never reveal these details.

What is interesting in Feige’s disclosure is that Loki season 2 starts filming in a few weeks, “with the whole cast returning.” We do expect to see Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), and Mobius (Owen Wilson) return in season 2. And the new Kang (Jonathan Majors) variant teased in the finale should also show up in some capacity, leading the new TVA. But Feige practically confirms that Majors will appear in the show.

We have no idea what will happen in Loki season 2, however.

Popularity contests aside, we’ll remind you how important Loki is for the entire MCU. It’s thanks to the show that we know how the multiverse works, and why the Avengers won in Endgame. And we’ve come to experience the fallout from season 1 immediately in the MCU movies. Spider-Man: No Way Home and especially Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness showed us what happens when Kang stops manipulating the timeline.

