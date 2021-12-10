Marvel might have deleted Hawkeye episode 4’s post-credits scene

Four of the six Hawkeye episodes are now streaming on Disney Plus, which means this MCU tale is nearly over. Other MCU shows would have delivered a meaningful post-credits scene by now, teasing a big twist for the approaching finale. While Hawkeye episode 4 turned out to be the show’s highlight so far, it lacks a credits tag, which seems peculiar. However, the episode might have once had a post-credit scene — the one that leaked just a few days ago. But Marvel might have decided to pull it at the last minute. Before we explain, you should know that massive Hawkeye spoilers follow below.

The big reveal in Hawkeye episode 4

We’ve already explained the awesome big reveal in episode 4. The cameo we’ve been waiting for finally dropped. Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) came after Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), just as we suspected she would. The Black Widow post-credits scene practically told us that Pugh will appear in Hawkeye. That’s the only place where we’d have time for the kind of personal vendetta Yelena is after.

But episode 4 gave us more than the Yelena vs. Clint showdown. It also started what might amount to a beautiful friendship down the line between Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and Yelena. They’re the new Hawkeye and Black Widow of the MCU. And it so happens that Kate just spared Yelena just like Clint did with Nat (Scarlett Johansson) when they first met.

Yelena’s arrival happened late in episode 4, and the credits rolled up after that moment. After that, there was no post-credits scene, puzzling those Hawkeye fans who follow all the gossip.

The post-credits scene rumors

Episode 3 gave us a big teaser of the main Hawkeye villain. We think we saw Wilson Fisk’s hand in a brief scene and heard his laughter. That was probably Vincent D’Onofrio’s laugh, but Marvel never showed us Kingpin’s face.

Rumors said we’ll see the villain in the post-credits scene of episode 4, but that never happened.

Before episode 4, Kevin Feige dropped a surprising announcement. He said that Charlie Cox will play Daredevil in the MCU, confirming that Marvel wanted to reboot the popular Netflix show.

Rumors also said that Cox will play Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Feige’s confirmation came right in time for the new Spider-Man movie and for Hawkeye episode 4. After all, if Cox is Daredevil, then D’Onofrio must play Kingpin in the MCU.

The deleted Hawkeye scene

A Reddit leaker who posted plenty of MCU details so far this year took to Twitter to say that Hawkeye episode 4 was supposed to have a post-credits scene.

While I wasn't the one saying it I can back up the claims that there was suppose to be a post credit scene with Kingpin in this episode. Why they removed it? Who knows. At least he's gonna be in episodes 5 and 6 — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) December 8, 2021

Furthermore, the leaker added that Kingpin will appear in episodes 5 and 6, despite not appearing in the post-credits of episode 4. That much we expected already, considering all the Daredevil rumors around Hawkeye and No Way Home.

They also wanted Daredevil to show up in Hawkeye but didn't work the actor was too busy filming other stuff — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) December 8, 2021

In a separate tweet, the leaker said that Charlie Cox should have had a cameo in Hawkeye, but the actor couldn’t do it because of other commitments.

We don’t have an official position from Marvel on whether they cut a post-credits scene from episode 4. But Hawkeye director Bert teased that the Uncle setup in episode 3 will pay off. “[The filmmakers at] Marvel are experts are teasing things in their shows,” Bert told ComicBook about the Uncle mention. “But they never leave you hanging… for too long.”

The next Hawkeye episode premieres on Wednesday, right before the Spider-Man: No Way Home debut. In just a week, we’ll probably see all these Daredevil rumors confirmed.