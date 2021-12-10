Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

Marvel might have deleted Hawkeye episode 4’s post-credits scene

HomeEntertainmentTV Shows
December 9th, 2021 at 11:17 PM
By
Clint Barton and Kate Bishop in Hawkeye

Four of the six Hawkeye episodes are now streaming on Disney Plus, which means this MCU tale is nearly over. Other MCU shows would have delivered a meaningful post-credits scene by now, teasing a big twist for the approaching finale. While Hawkeye episode 4 turned out to be the show’s highlight so far, it lacks a credits tag, which seems peculiar. However, the episode might have once had a post-credit scene — the one that leaked just a few days ago. But Marvel might have decided to pull it at the last minute. Before we explain, you should know that massive Hawkeye spoilers follow below.

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: How are these 150+ Amazon Black Friday deals back today?

The big reveal in Hawkeye episode 4

We’ve already explained the awesome big reveal in episode 4. The cameo we’ve been waiting for finally dropped. Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) came after Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), just as we suspected she would. The Black Widow post-credits scene practically told us that Pugh will appear in Hawkeye. That’s the only place where we’d have time for the kind of personal vendetta Yelena is after.

But episode 4 gave us more than the Yelena vs. Clint showdown. It also started what might amount to a beautiful friendship down the line between Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and Yelena. They’re the new Hawkeye and Black Widow of the MCU. And it so happens that Kate just spared Yelena just like Clint did with Nat (Scarlett Johansson) when they first met.

Yelena’s arrival happened late in episode 4, and the credits rolled up after that moment. After that, there was no post-credits scene, puzzling those Hawkeye fans who follow all the gossip.

A mysterious character in Hawkeye promo
Mysterious character in Hawkeye promo might be the new Black Widow Image source: YouTube

The post-credits scene rumors

Episode 3 gave us a big teaser of the main Hawkeye villain. We think we saw Wilson Fisk’s hand in a brief scene and heard his laughter. That was probably Vincent D’Onofrio’s laugh, but Marvel never showed us Kingpin’s face.

Rumors said we’ll see the villain in the post-credits scene of episode 4, but that never happened.

Before episode 4, Kevin Feige dropped a surprising announcement. He said that Charlie Cox will play Daredevil in the MCU, confirming that Marvel wanted to reboot the popular Netflix show.

Rumors also said that Cox will play Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Feige’s confirmation came right in time for the new Spider-Man movie and for Hawkeye episode 4. After all, if Cox is Daredevil, then D’Onofrio must play Kingpin in the MCU.

The deleted Hawkeye scene

A Reddit leaker who posted plenty of MCU details so far this year took to Twitter to say that Hawkeye episode 4 was supposed to have a post-credits scene.

Furthermore, the leaker added that Kingpin will appear in episodes 5 and 6, despite not appearing in the post-credits of episode 4. That much we expected already, considering all the Daredevil rumors around Hawkeye and No Way Home.

In a separate tweet, the leaker said that Charlie Cox should have had a cameo in Hawkeye, but the actor couldn’t do it because of other commitments.

We don’t have an official position from Marvel on whether they cut a post-credits scene from episode 4. But Hawkeye director Bert teased that the Uncle setup in episode 3 will pay off. “[The filmmakers at] Marvel are experts are teasing things in their shows,” Bert told ComicBook about the Uncle mention. “But they never leave you hanging… for too long.”

The next Hawkeye episode premieres on Wednesday, right before the Spider-Man: No Way Home debut. In just a week, we’ll probably see all these Daredevil rumors confirmed.

Chris Smith started writing about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it he was sharing his views on tech stuff with readers around the world. Whenever he's not writing about gadgets he miserably fails to stay away from them, although he desperately tries. But that's not necessarily a bad thing.

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information