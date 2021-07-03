Click to Skip Ad
Entertainment

Marvel just confirmed one of the biggest ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ leaks

July 2nd, 2021 at 9:24 PM
By
No Way Home Toys

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the most anticipated MCU movie of the year. The film will feature three versions of Spider-Man from movie history. Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield will each reprise their roles. This is the worst-kept MCU secret in history. The film isn’t ruined just because the massive spoiler is out, though. We still have no idea how the story unfolds. Also, it’ll be interesting to see how Marvel and Sony try to avoid confirming what everybody already knows as we get closer to December. We don’t have the film’s first trailer yet, but Marvel just confirmed a big No Way Home leak on Friday. A variety of images leaked online a few hours ago showing the purported No Way Home toys. And Marvel has swiftly come out to make them all official.

Marvel just unveiled a bunch of No Way Home toys, including the Lego sets and Funko Pops that just leaked. We also have new figurines, as well as Spider-Man toys that shoot bolts and actual web fluid. Marvel shared plenty of images as well, seemingly confirming all the leaks from Reddit. And wouldn’t you know — all these No Way Home toys are raising some questions.

What is the Spider-Man Integrated Suit?

Some of the No Way Home toys you’re about to buy might include the term “Integrated Suit.” We have no idea what it is or what it’s supposed to integrate. But the new Spider-Man 3 suit has plenty of gold on it.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Toys
Spider-Man Integrated Suit Funko toy. Image source: Marvel Studios

We can spot the integrated suit in Funko toys, figurines, and even the Lego sets.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Toys
Spider-Man at the Sanctum Workshop Lego set. Image source: Marvel Studios

The simplest explanation for this Spider-Man integrated suit is that the audience will need a way to tell these Peter Parkers apart. And, especially, we’ll need to know exactly who the main Spider-Man is — Tom Holland, of course.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Toys
Spider-Man Integrated Suit figurine. Image source: Marvel Studios

The integrated suit might come with some Stark tech in it. After all, Tom Holland’s Parker is quite good with that. And it could always integrate some sort of Doctor Strange magic. We have no idea, really. Marvel tells us the integration suit is an “Iron Spider” type of machinery.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Toys
Hasbro’s “Spider-Man Iron Spider Integration Suit.” Image source: Marvel Studios

All we know at this point is that Marvel is comfortable sharing these particular No Way Home toys. And it makes no difference whether fans can guess what the integrated suit is. But it’s obvious from all these toys that we’ll see different Spider-Man suits in the film. What’s not so obvious is who is hiding behind the masks.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Toys
Spider-Man Black & Gold Suit Funko toy. Image source: Marvel Studios

Very strange Strange toys

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is in the movie, so the character is getting new toys as well. We’re looking at Lego inclusion and a new Funko Pop.

The Funko set is particularly interesting. What is Strange wearing? It looks like someone bothered the planet’s mighty magician while he was clearing some snow. He still has his artifacts on hand, and that snow shovel might come in handy.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Toys
Doctor Strange Funko for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Image source: Marvel Studios

The Strange minifig in the brand new Sanctum set offers us the official uniform. The Lego set practically confirms that we’ll see Sanctum action in No Way Home, even if the toys aren’t necessarily relevant for the film’s plot. And this is another indication that Spider-Man 3 is a multiverse film.

No Way Home toys hiding secrets in plain sight

The most daring task for Marvel and Sony when partnering with toymakers for these No Way Home sets is preventing the multiverse secret from leaking. So the best way to do it might be to obfuscate things and offer buyers access to toys that might not seem to be related to No Way Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Toys
Spider-Man multi-movie figurines set. Image source: Marvel Studios

Take the multi-movie set above that includes several Spider-Man versions, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Mysterio, and Vulture. That’s enough for anyone to adapt the contents to No Way Home after seeing the film. You’ve got a few Spider-Man versions in the box, and the film is supposed to have three Spider-Man versions in it.

Then there’s the J. Jonah Jameson figurine below that fits well with multiverse stories. We’ve seen J.K. Simmons in Far From Home, and he should appear in No Way Home as well. He played the character in Sony’s Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Toys
J. Jonah Jameson figurine. Image source: Marvel Studios

This brand new Lego set also gives us a drone battle between Vulture and Spider-Man that might confuse fans. Whether Vulture (Michael Keaton) is back or not — he is — the Lego set suggests Marvel and Sony are just giving fans more Spider-Man toys that might not be necessarily tied to No Way Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Toys
Spider-Man’s Drone Duel Lego set. Image source: Marvel Studios

There’s also a Mysterio drone attack Lego set, by the way, that’s “inspired by Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Far From Home.” Unless Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) isn’t really dead.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Toys
Spider-Man vs. Mysterio’s Drone Attack Lego set. Image source: Marvel Studios

These are just some of the images that Marvel shared on Friday. See the rest of them at this link. Spider-Man: Far From Home launches on December 17th, so you have plenty of time to stock up on toys.

