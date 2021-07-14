‘Loki’ has a glorious deleted scene that Marvel needs to release

The big Loki finale is nearly here. Episode 6 will provide the answers that we seek from this amazing Marvel TV show. And it will supposedly leave fans happy and excited, according to an actress playing one of Loki’s great characters. Ending aside, Marvel needs to release a deleted scene from the first episode of Loki that features Thor. From the sounds of it, it could rival the incredible Zemo dance routine from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. As always, several spoilers will follow below.

Episode 5 delivered a bunch of exciting Easter eggs that fans loved, including obvious references to Loki’s brother, Thor. We learned that Kid Loki killed Thor in his timeline, and that was the Nexus event that prompted TVA intervention in his case. That blew our minds right from the start, showing how exciting the universe that the show was building could be.

Later, we saw Mjolnir, Thor’s famous hammer that somehow ended up in the void at the end of time where Alioth roams. That seems to imply that variants of Thor might create Nexus events as well. It’s not just Lokis that mess up the timeline. On the other hand, someone else worthy of Mjolnir could have brought it there. We already know that Cap can lift the hammer in the primary reality. Others might do the same thing in different timelines. Maybe it was a Loki.

The Loki deleted scene we’re dying to see

One of the best Easter eggs of episode 5 was seeing Frog Thor in a jar, bouncing around in hopes of getting to his hammer. But the Throg reveal got even better in the days that followed.

Loki director Kate Herron confirmed on a podcast following last week’s episode that Marvel got Chris Hemsworth to record new lines for Throg. Well, more like record sounds, really:

Throg, getting him in [was fun]. We recorded Chris Hemsworth for that, by the way. I haven’t told anyone that yet, by the way, but we recorded him for that, so that’s a new recording. That’s a whole new recording and not recycled.

It turns out the best Throg Easter egg should have appeared in the Loki premiere — the deleted scene in question. It’s just that nobody could spoil the surprise until episode 5 aired.

Comic fans will notice the Frog of Thunder in that jar. We actually shot a scene for the Time Theater in Ep 1 of Loki getting pummeled by Frog Thor, but had to cut it to keep things moving. It’s too bad, because Tom was funny as hell. #LokiMidnightTheater — Eric Martin (@MrEricMartin) July 8, 2021

Eric Martin, one of Loki’s producers, said on Twitter that the Frog of Thunder would have fought Loki in a hilarious scene that they had to cut. That is the Loki deleted scene we all need to see. Marvel recently made our dreams come true with the extended Zemo dance that was cut in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The Frog of Thunder kicking Loki’s ass should be the next deleted scene to get its due.

