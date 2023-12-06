After a five-year-long wait for the teaser trailer that debuted last month, it didn’t take long for Apple to jump right to the official trailer for one of its most anticipated television series. After watching this thing, I can’t wait for January.

Today, Apple TV+ released the official trailer for Masters of the Air, its upcoming World War II drama series that comes from the minds of Spielberg and Tom Hanks — the duo that also brought Band of Brothers and The Pacific to the world. It’s also scripted by John Orloff, who wrote Band of Brothers.

You can check out the official trailer for Masters of the Air on YouTube below:

What is Masters of the Air about?

Masters of the Air is “a salute to the brave men of the 8th Air Force, who, through their courage and brotherhood, helped defeat Nazi Germany in World War II.”

Based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name, and scripted by John Orloff, “Masters of the Air” follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air. Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich, is at the heart of “Masters of the Air.” Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.

The series, like Band of Brothers and The Pacific, is produced by Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman. It features an enormous cast, including Academy Award nominee Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, Rafferty Law, Academy Award nominee Barry Keoghan, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook, and Ncuti Gatwa.

I was a huge fan of Band of Brothers and The Pacific, so like many people, I’ve been waiting for this series to finally make its way into our living rooms. Now, we’re almost a month away from finally being able to start tuning in when the nine-part series premieres on Apple’s streaming service next month. I can’t wait.

The first two episodes of Masters of the Air will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 26, 2024, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday until its finale on March 15, 2024. If you want to watch the series in the best quality possible, check out our lists of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.