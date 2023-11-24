Kelsey Grammer all but confirmed the X-Men will join the MCU soon

Moviegoers who follow MCU rumors closely knew that the X-Men’s original Beast (Kelsey Grammer) would show up in a post-credits scene of The Marvels. The surprise cameo leaked in the weeks preceding the premiere. A rumor said Marvel had made last-minute changes to the scene that put Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) in the same room as her mother. Maria (Lashana Lynch) is the Captain Marvel variant of Fox’s X-Men reality.

Moreover, the Loki season 2 finale explains how The Marvels credits scene can happen. The short version of it is that Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is now the protector of all the timelines. That’s why the Fox realities that spawned X-Men heroes exist alongside the MCU timeline.

These no longer constitute as spoilers. They’re enough to tease what’s going to happen in the future of the MCU in movies like Deadpool 3, Kang Dynasty, Secret Wars, and other projects where the multiverse plays a major role in the story.

But Kelsey Grammer’s comments on his return as Dr. Henry McCoy can be huge spoilers for what’s to follow in the MCU. The actor practically confirmed that the X-Men from the Fox movies are coming to the MCU.

X-Men cameo rumors

Grammer’s Beast is not the first mutant from the Fox universe to jump to the MCU. Professor X (Patrick Stewart) showed up and died in a different reality in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. We’ll then see Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) in Deadpool 3 next year. Come to think of it, Fox’s original Beast might be the second of Fox’s original mutants to actually appear in an MCU movie.

Mind you, I’m not ready to count Ralph Bohner (Evan Peters) as Quicksilver because that hasn’t technically happened yet. Peters appeared in WandaVision, of course, where he played Wanda’s dead brother Peter, reminding us of Fox’s Quicksilver. But that was all in the imaginary hex universe that Wanda had created.

Deadpool 3 first look photo shows off Deadpool and Wolverine in costume. Image source: Marvel Studios

Back to Grammer’s Beast, The Marvels gave us a direct link between the MCU’s main reality and the timeline where the original X-Men characters reside. Wolverine’s appearance in Deadpool 3 also hints that Fox’s timeline would be explored in the MCU.

MCU rumors fans might already know that many of the X-Men characters who appeared in Fox’s X-Men movies are rumored to cameo in Deadpool 3. Professor X, Jean Grey (Famke Janssen), Storm (Halle Berry), Cyclops (James Marsden), and Magneto (Ian McKellen) will reportedly show up in the sequel.

There’s even talk about a cameo from a character that never got his own movie, Channing Tatum’s Gambit.

What Kelsey Grammer said

Since Monica Rambeau is now stuck in Beast’s reality, those Deadpool 3 cameo rumors make even more sense. Marvel has to explore that reality soon, and Wolverine gives Kevin Feige & Co. the best chance to do it.

I’d speculate that Deadpool 3 is where we’ll see Beast again. And I sure hope we’ll get this Hank version in other MCU projects down the road, including Secret Wars. I’ve always felt Fox fumbled its first take of the character. I wanted to see Grammer get more screen time as Beast. At least as long as Nicholas Hoult did while playing the younger version of the mutant.

Grammer seems up for it, and he told The Wrap that Beast will show up again.

Professor X (Patrick Stewart) in X-Men: Days of Future Past. Image source: Fox

“It is my hope that you will [see him again],” the actor said. “I can say with a certain amount of confidence that you will. I would love to.”

Grammer knows better than to spoil his next appearance, but I’ll take that as the best confirmation we’ve got that the original Fox X-Men will show up in Deadpool 3. You can’t have only Beast in the MCU and not bring the others. Also, let’s not forget that the last time we saw Beast in The Marvels, he was going to inform Charles about the unexpected multiverse event.

“I’ve always wanted to play him again. I see him as an extraordinary character, a real character of gravitas and importance in our culture,” Grammer said. “I’m delighted Beast is back and hope he’s back in a real way.”

I could not agree more on this one. I can’t wait to see Beast and the other X-Men join Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine next year.