After watching the trailer for this movie, I learned one thing: never get into a limo with Andy Samberg. At least, that’s what I would (well, wouldn’t) do. You can make your own choice, but I’m not trying to get chased by assassins over any amount of money.

Today, Hulu released the official trailer for Self Reliance, a new comedy film starring Jake Johnson, who gets sucked into a deadly game of cat and mouse to try and win $1 million — if he can survive those hunting him for 30 days.

You can check out the official trailer for Self Reliance below:

What is Self Reliance about?

Self Reliance will tell the story of Tommy (Johnson), a middle-aged man who is invited into a limo by famous actor Andy Samberg. He ends up in the middle of a game on the dark web where he can win $1 million if he can survive a wave of assassins for 30 days.

Tommy receives an invitation to win $1 million by playing a game where he must outwit hunters attempting to kill him. He realizes the hunters can only attack him when he’s alone, but none of his friends and family believe the game is real.

In addition to starring in the film, Johnson also wrote and directed it. He’s joined by costars Anna Kendrick, Andy Samberg (of course), Christopher Lloyd, and Wayne Brady. It’s Johnson’s directional debut after starring in other projects like New Girl and Let’s Be Cops.

This film looks really weird and really fun. It is a refreshingly new and strange idea, and knowing Jake Johnson, it’ll be sure to mix in some ridiculous humor. This looks like a fun ride, so I’ll definitely be tuning in to watch this one.

Self Reliance will premiere on Hulu on Friday, January 12, 2024. If you want to ensure you can watch the movie in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.