Insider leaks an exciting and mysterious Black Panther 2 cameo

Opening on November 11th, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the last MCU movie of the year. It’s also one of the most hotly anticipated titles of Phase 4. Wakanda Forever will not just advance the MCU story, it’ll also have to introduce a new Black Panther following Chadwick Boseman’s tragic death. We still don’t know how all of that will play out, but we do have an exciting Black Panther 2 rumor that says an interesting character will have a cameo in the movie.

Beware, Wakanda Forever spoilers will follow below.

Who is the next Black Panther?

That’s the question we want answered the most regarding Wakanda Forever. Marvel had to change the course of the story in light of the tragic passing of Boseman a few years ago.

The new movie will have to introduce a different Black Panther and explain what happened to King T’Challa in a way that honors the character and actor. Marvel already confirmed that the MCU won’t recast T’Challa, which would have been the easiest solution.

That said, we have no idea who will become the MCU’s new Black Panther. Or how many Black Panther versions we’ll see in the film.

But we might know who the main antagonist will be in Wakanda Forever. Rumors say it’s Namor, with Tenoch Huerta set to play him. And it so happens that Namor might be related to the Black Panther 2 cameo that just leaked.

That’s because this character has been dealing recently with gifted individuals who aren’t always on the heroic side of things. She’s been recruiting them to some sort of mysterious new team. And the MCU might introduce that team in a movie that comes after Wakanda Forever.

The Black Panther 2 cameo leak

Fans of the MCU might have realized which character we’re talking about. We’ve called her the new Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) because she’s doing what Fury used to do in the early phases of the MCU.

But unlike Fury, Val (Julia Louis-Dreyfuss) isn’t looking only for superheroes. According to Murphy’s Multiverse, we’ll see a Louis-Dreyfus cameo in Black Panther 2.

The same reason she's in everywhere been in: to recruit someone. https://t.co/6MSRvLTsk7 — Charles I Don't Know About Trailers Murphy (@_CharlesMurphy) June 10, 2022

Val first appeared in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where she made it clear to US Agent (Wyatt Russell) that when she calls, he answers. We then saw Val in Black Widow, manipulating Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) into killing Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner). Belova almost did it too, were it not for Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

Why would Marvel include a Val cameo in Black Panther 2? Well, it so happens that a different report told us Marvel already has a director for Thunderbolts. That’s the kind of Avengers-like crossover story that Marvel wants to deliver next. It might start shooting next summer, which gives Val plenty of time to recruit more personnel for her team.

Who will Val recruit?

Given the news that Thunderbolts is coming soon, we should expect plenty of Val cameos in the future, not just Black Panther 2. Her appearance in Wakanda makes sense, though. This is the most advanced nation on Earth, and Val might have plenty of targets on her list.

Murphy’s Multiverse doesn’t say who Val is after, however, so there’s still a lot of mystery surrounding her mission. We’ll have to wait some more for this Wakanda Forever spoiler to be revealed.

Interestingly, we thought Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) might appear in the movie, considering his recent remarks. But he’s a leading Avenger rather than a Thunderbolt. Could Val have her eyes set on someone who is close to Sam?

