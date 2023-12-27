As we reported yesterday, Amazon is going to start running advertisements on Prime Video on January 29th, 2024. Thankfully, the company is going to offer an ad-free tier for customers who want to avoid ads for an additional fee. Now, the company is offering Amazon Prime and Prime Video customers the ability to preorder that ad-free tier.

As spotted by The Verge, Amazon is now giving Amazon Prime and Prime Video customers the option to preorder the upcoming ad-free plan that will launch on January 29th. The ad-free version of Prime Video will cost an additional $2.99 per month.

How to preorder the Prime Video ad-free tier

If you want to preorder the ad-free tier of Prime Video so it automatically goes into effect when the plan changes on January 29th, I get it. You might want to get that done now so you never see a single ad on the streaming service.

If you want to preorder, there are a couple of things to note. The ad-free tier of the streaming service will cost an additional $2.99 per month on top of your existing Amazon Prime or Prime Video subscription. Prime Video currently costs $8.99 by itself, so the new ad-free plan is likely to cost $11.99 per month. Prime Video is also included as part of Amazon Prime, which currently costs $14.99 per month, so that would likely increase to $17.99 per month to get rid of ads on the streaming service.

If you still want to upgrade to the ad-free tier of Prime Video, you can do so through this preorder link. You’ll need to log in to your Amazon account to preorder and confirm the plan change when it goes into effect on January 29th.

Amazon originally announced that it would bring ads to Prime Video in September. In a blog post, the company said that bringing ads to its streaming service “will allow us to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time.”

To continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time, starting in early 2024, Prime Video shows and movies will include limited advertisements. We aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers. Ads in Prime Video content will be introduced in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Canada in early 2024, followed by France, Italy, Spain, Mexico, and Australia later in the year. No action is required for Prime members. We’re not making changes in 2024 to the current price of Prime membership. We will also offer a new ad-free option for an additional $2.99 per month* for U.S. Prime members and will share pricing for other countries at a later date.We will email Prime members several weeks before ads are introduced into Prime Video with information on how to sign up for the ad-free option if they would like.

At this point, the only major streaming service that doesn’t have an ad-supported tier is Apple TV+, but Apple recently increased the price of its streaming service this year. That shot Apple One, the company’s subscription bundle service, to a monthly price of $37.95.