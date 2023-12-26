It’s always interesting to see how a film does when it debuts in theaters on Christmas Day. While some films have done really well with that premiere date, others have quickly fizzled out. The first is definitely the case for Warner Bros. Pictures‘ The Color Purple.

The Color Purple premiered in theaters yesterday on Christmas Day and has quickly achieved multiple box office records. As reported by Variety, the film debuted with $18 million in revenue from 3,152 North American theaters. That makes it the largest Christmas Day opening for a film since 2009 and the second-largest Christmas Day opening of all time.

Those ticket sales were enough to lead the way on Monday ahead of two other newcomers, Neon’s racing drama “Ferrari” and director George Clooney’s inspirational sports story “The Boys in the Boat.” Warner Bros. impressively held the top three spots on domestic charts as “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” and “Wonka” swam to second and third place, respectively.

If you haven’t seen the trailer for the musical just yet, you can check it out on YouTube below:

What is The Color Purple about?

The Color Purple is a “bold new take” on the classic novel from 1982 that was also adapted into a film in 1985 that starred Danny Glover, Whoopi Goldberg, and Oprah Winfrey and was directed by Steven Spielberg. The new film reimagines the story as a musical.

Warner Bros. Pictures invites you to experience the extraordinary sisterhood of three women who share one unbreakable bond in “The Color Purple.” This bold new take on the beloved classic is directed by Blitz Bazawule (“Black Is King,” “The Burial of Kojo”) and produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones.

The film stars Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Halle Bailey, Louis Gossett Jr., Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, Ciara, Jon Batiste, and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor.

The Color Purple premiered in theaters on December 25, 2023. If you want to ensure you can watch the musical in the best quality possible when it comes to streaming services, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.