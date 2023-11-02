Here’s when House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, and more are returning on HBO

Hollywood has been on pause for months, but the writers’ strike is over, and the actors’ strike is hopefully soon to follow. As a result, studios and TV networks are slowly starting to share release dates for upcoming projects again. For instance, on Thursday, HBO shared updates on a bevy of returning TV series at a press event in New York, including House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Euphoria, and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

At the event, HBO and Max CEO and chairman Casey Bloys revealed that House of the Dragon season 2 already wrapped filming and is in post-production (via The Hollywood Reporter). HBO also showed a trailer to attendees and confirmed that the Game of Thrones prequel series will begin airing in the “early summer” of 2024.

Here are some of the other major announcements from the HBO event:

The Jinx – Part Two , which covers the next eight years of investigations surrounding Robert Durst, is coming to HBO in 2024.

, which covers the next eight years of investigations surrounding Robert Durst, is coming to HBO in 2024. The Last of Us season 2 will begin production in spring 2024 (barring any delays on a deal between SAG-AFTRA and the studios) and will likely premiere in 2025.

will begin production in spring 2024 (barring any delays on a deal between SAG-AFTRA and the studios) and will likely premiere in 2025. Euphoria season 3 will also likely start production in 2024 and air in 2025.

will also likely start production in 2024 and air in 2025. The White Lotus season 3 was set for 2024 but has been pushed to 2025.

was set for 2024 but has been pushed to 2025. Welcome to Derry , the IT prequel series, has also been delayed to 2025.

, the IT prequel series, has also been delayed to 2025. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight , the Game of Thrones spinoff series based on George R.R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg novellas, hopes to start filming in spring 2024, but HBO wasn’t ready to provide a potential release window.

, the Game of Thrones spinoff series based on George R.R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg novellas, hopes to start filming in spring 2024, but HBO wasn’t ready to provide a potential release window. Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 is still undated, but Bloys says creator and star Larry David is “going to decide if he wants to do more or whether this is going to be the final season, I would guess before it airs” (via Deadline).

is still undated, but Bloys says creator and star Larry David is “going to decide if he wants to do more or whether this is going to be the final season, I would guess before it airs” (via Deadline). And Just Like That… season 3 doesn’t have a release date either, but the writers are back in the writers’ room, according to Bloys.

With all of the delays around the industry, House of the Dragon is primed to make a big splash when it returns next summer. There’s no telling how much competition it will have, as many TV shows were forced to stop production when the strikes began.

2025 is also shaping up to be an incredible year for HBO and Max, with hit shows like The Last of Us, Euphoria, and The White Lotus all returning within months of one another. They will likely be joined by Welcome to Derry and The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell.