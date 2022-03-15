Has the MCU found its Miles Morales?

Spider-Man: No Way Home is getting ready for its digital release, which means we’re back to waiting when it comes to seeing Spider-Man in new MCU adventures. We have no idea when Spider-Man 4 will launch, but we know Tom Holland will be attached to play Peter Parker again. We do have a fresh Spider-Man rumor for you concerning the MCU’s Miles Morales. Before we get into it, know that some spoilers might follow below.

Shameik Moore played Miles Morales in the highly acclaimed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, prompting speculation that Sony and Marvel will also want to introduce a live-action version of the character. With Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU) in full swing, it makes sense to have Miles Morales join the other Spidey from the live-action multiverse.

Even Tom Holland said in interviews surrounding No Way Home that he expects to pass the baton Miles Morales on Spider-Woman in the future:

What I basically was trying to say is that if I am 30, still playing Spider-Man, and I haven’t passed on the baton to a Miles Morales or a Spider-Woman or something more diverse, then I will have done something wrong in the sense of the duties I have to the character. Not, like, ‘If I’m playing Spider-Man in my 30s, I’m some washed-up has-been.’

At the time, however, the actor was clarifying comments he previously made about his Spidey days after No Way Home. While Tom Holland is one of the MCU actors most likely to spill details about Miles Morales’ arrival, we’re far from such a leak. But this brings us to a different actor’s claims.

Who will play Miles Morales in the MCU?

We’ll see Miles Morales again later this year when the next Spider-verse installment drops. It’s still going to be a multiverse animated adventure. But it’ll be a Sony production that has no direct connection to the MCU. Well, other than to say that it’s part of the broader SSU. In turn, Sony’s Marvel universe is part of a massive multiverse. After all, No Way Home made it clear that the SSU and MCU are connected.

That’s to say it’s unlikely to see any Miles Morales updates for a live-action version of the character. But that might change in the coming years. And Marvel fans already think they’ve found a big clue about the actor who will play the character. An article in PopTime offers a quote from Will Smith about his son Jaden:

My son is preparing physically and mentally to get a place as one of the characters who will make history for the first time in the saga of a film that many already know and ask for.

Will Smith didn’t name any projects. But fans think he might be talking about the live-action version of Miles Morales for the MCU. However, that’s just speculation at this time.

The DC alternative

Moreover, Miles Morales isn’t the only possible explanation for Jaden’s acting future. Michael B. Jordan is developing a Static Shock film based on the DC Comics character. Will Smith’s comments about Jaden might also fit this particular character. The Static Shock cast is still a mystery.

Whatever the case, we will remind you that the MCU planted the seeds for Miles Morales all the way back in Homecoming. Marvel did not show Miles Morales at the time. But it offered fans a very subtle Easter egg, conveying the idea that the character exists in the MCU. Moreover, No Way Home drops a similar Miles Morales Easter egg. It’s a conversation between Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield) that teases Miles Morales might be coming soon.