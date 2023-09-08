Godzilla is back in the first teaser trailer for Apple’s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

The King of the Monsters is back, and so are his friends.

Today, Apple TV+ released the official teaser trailer for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, its upcoming series that features Godzilla himself. The series, which will be told over the course of ten episodes, will premiere on the streaming service on November 17th.

You can check out the first official teaser trailer for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters on YouTube below:

What is Monarch: Legacy of Monsters about?

The series, as Apple explains in its synopsis, will tell the story of two siblings who investigate the secretive organization known as Monarch and uncover a story that spans across generations and — of course — a lot of monsters.

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga — spanning three generations — reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

The series features a pretty stacked cast, starring Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski. The first two episodes will debut on its premiere date with each additional episode releasing weekly until its season finale on January 12th.

I am incredibly excited about this series. The scale looks incredible for a television series and there are few ways to make a series bigger than having Godzilla in it. I just hope the story holds up to the special effects. Sometimes, that can take a major backseat to the action when enormous monsters are involved.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will premiere on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, November 17th. If you want to watch the series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.