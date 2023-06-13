Foundation season 2 trailer is full of tension as the Second Crisis looms

I finally watched this show last month, and after seeing this trailer, I am stoked for season 2.

Today, Apple TV+ released the official trailer for season 2 of Foundation, which will premiere on the streaming service on Friday, July 14th. Returning for the second season are Emmy Award nominees Jared Harris and Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, and Leah Harvey.

Check out the official trailer for the second season on YouTube below:

What will season 2 be about?

Season 2 of the series will occur over a century after the finale of the first season. According to the synopsis, “as the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within.”

Hari, Gaal and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire. The monumental adaptation of “Foundation” chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity. Season two of “Foundation” also stars returning cast members Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton and Terrence Mann and introduces new characters and stars, including Isabella Laughland (Brother Constant), Kulvinder Ghir (Poly Verisof), Ella-Rae Smith (Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion), Holt McCallany (Warden Jaegger Fount), Rachel House (Tellem Bond), Nimrat Kaur (Yanna Seldon), Ben Daniels (Bel Riose) and Dimitri Leonidas (Hober Mallow).

I watched the first season just last week (forgive me, I am woefully behind on television shows). It was fantastic, and this trailer makes the second season like things are going to the next level. I’m ready for the adventure.

Season 2 of Foundation will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 14, 2023. The second season will be told over the course of 10 episodes but debut with only the first episode, followed by one new episode every week through September 15, 2023.