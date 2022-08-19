Every She-Hulk episode will have a credits scene

There’s a new Marvel show on Disney Plus, with She-Hulk episode 1 delivering amazing reveals and Easter eggs that go above and beyond what we have expected. That includes a first She-Hulk credits scene that’s absolutely hilarious.

The nine-episode run of She-Hulk season 1 might deliver a credits scene for every episode. It would be something that’s unheard of when it comes to MCU TV shows.

Before we go any further, I’ll warn you that some spoilers might follow below.

Marvel’s famous credits scenes

The credits scene is a staple of the MCU experience. Marvel has been using the mid- and post-credits tags to provide additional context about the overall MCU story. These tags enrich the connective tissue that holds the MCU together by providing teasers for future adventures. These scenes also sometimes introduce new heroes and villains.

But MCU TV shows typically only have a credits scene after one episode. She-Hulk would be the first Marvel Disney Plus series to include a tag scene after each episode.

Also, an amusing theme of #SheHulk is that it very purposefully tries to be something an MCU fan would love. Cameos! Mid-credits scenes in every episode! It adds this extra muscle to ultimately win you over. Kinda like its main character does, too. pic.twitter.com/Uw9i00pSxL — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) August 16, 2022

These MCU shows can do more for the overall MCU storyline than movie tags. Marvel has been introducing new characters and exploring existing ones on Disney Plus, providing more context about the growing MCU universe. It’s unreasonable to expect a credits scene from each episode, as that would somewhat diminish the value of these tags.

But that appears to be the case for the studio’s newest series. According to a leak that preceded the She-Hulk premiere, you should expect nine different credits scenes.

“Also, an amusing theme of #SheHulk is that it very purposefully tries to be something an MCU fan would love,” Fandango’s Erik Davis said on Twitter. “Cameos! Mid-credits scenes in every episode! It adds this extra muscle to ultimately win you over. Kinda like its main character does, too.”

Why more credits scenes make sense for She-Hulk

Most MCU TV shows started offering teaser tags at the end of the final episodes. Ms. Marvel was a great exception, with the first episode including a credits scene. Then, the same thing happened on She-Hulk this past Thursday.

But there’s something different about She-Hulk when it comes to that first credits scene. It’s a hilarious exchange between Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) about Steve Rogers (Chris Evans).

Jen and the entire audience learn that the former Captain America is not a virgin. Not only that, but she tricks Hulk into revealing Rogers’ secret.

This isn’t a big reveal for the larger MCU story. And it’s a scene that could be included in the regular episode. However, the tag certainly fits the genre. She-Hulk is a sitcom of sorts. That’s where you’d usually find hilarious credits scenes at the end. And they’d be related to the events in the episode rather than upcoming events.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.