Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
GoPro Hero11 Black Mini review Best Shows on Netflix Amazon Gift Card Deals Netflix Top 10 Best AirPods Deals New On Netflix Best Christmas Gift Ideas
Home Entertainment Movies

Disney’s new animated flop Strange World just broke an embarrassing record

Andy Meek profile photo
By
Updated 3 hours ago
Published Nov 29th, 2022 8:22PM EST
Disney's Strange World
Image: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

The negative headlines have been piling up lately for Disney — and, unfortunately, the entertainment giant’s new animated film Strange World has just added a few more.

For one thing, this Thanksgiving box office bomb with a voice cast that includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, and Gabrielle Union is expected to lose a staggering $100 million during its theatrical run. Some analysts suspect that Disney putting movies like Encanto on Disney Plus may have conditioned audiences to focus on the streamer — and, thus, lose interest in visiting theaters to enjoy Disney’s new animated titles like Strange World.

Whatever the reason, though, Disney hasn’t had an animated theatrical hit for a while now. For Strange World specifically, though, the news gets worse.

Disney’s Strange World bomb

For one thing, the movie only pulled in a reported $18.6 million over the five-day holiday weekend. Strange World’s overall budget? $180 million. The movie — about a family of explorers who journey to save a land from its critical source of energy — has also broken a three-decade Disney Animation streak.

Every Disney Animation movie for the last 31 years, starting with 1991’s Beauty and the Beast, has scored at least an A- from CinemaScore. Strange World, however, ended up with a B, the first Disney Animation film to ever dip below an A from CinemaScore.

On Rotten Tomatoes, at least, the movie’s scores are somewhat decent (a 74% critics’ score, and a 64% audience score as of this writing). From Disney’s official description of the film:

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ original action-packed adventure Strange World introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures.

Gyllenhaal voices Searcher Clade, “a family man who finds himself out of his element on an unpredictable mission.” Quaid voices Searcher’s larger-than-life father, Jaeger, while Union provides the voice of Meridian Clade, Searcher’s partner who’s also an accomplished pilot.

Other Disney news

The Strange World news comes amid a wave of change inside Disney’s corporate empire, as former CEO Bob Iger abruptly returned to the corner office in recent days following broad dissatisfaction with ex-CEO Bob Chapek and the way he ran the entertainment giant.

Disney CEO Bob Iger
Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger speaks onstage during Vox Media’s 2022 Code Conference – Day 2 on September 07, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California. Image source: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Vox Media

Iger has since stressed, among other things, that a hiring freeze will remain in place at Disney for the time being. He’s also embarking on an effort to recalibrate Disney, especially when it comes to its Netflix rival, Disney Plus — with a goal toward making the streamer profitable, not just drowning Disney in red ink while the company chases Netflix’s subscriber numbers.

More Disney news: New on Disney Plus: New shows and movies (December 2022)

This article talks about:

Andy Meek profile photo
Andy Meek Trending News Reporter

Andy Meek is a reporter who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming. Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

Andy Meek's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News