Did Sony just confirm that Venom will be in Spider-Man 4?

Last month, Marvel and Sony finally revealed that the follow-up to Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit theaters on July 24, 2026. It will likely be many more months before we learn anything of substance about Spider-Man 4, but two weeks ago, Sony Pictures Japan issued a press release (via The Cosmic Circus) that appears to point toward Tom Hardy’s Venom crossing over with the MCU once more in the next Spider-Man movie.

Here’s what Sony Pictures Japan had to say in a press release about Spider-Man 4:

Tom Holland, who plays Peter, has already given his stamp of approval to the story! “This will be a real movie that fans can respect!” Is Tom Hardy, who plays Eddie in the “Venom” series, ready to take part?

While Sony’s Venom trilogy officially ended with Venom: The Last Dance in October, the studio has made it clear that the character will reappear in the future. There’s little doubt that Sony has more plans for Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, and one of the post-credits scenes in No Way Home did prominently feature both Brock and the Symbiote.

The Sony Pictures Japan press release also includes the following (machine-translated) quote attributed to Hardy: “In fact, I should not say goodbye to Venom, but welcome to the final stage (the last dance). Venom’s story is not over yet. He still has a lot to do.”

“Tom Holland is the best Spider-Man.” Hardy claimed. “I would like to work with him. If someone needs me, I’d be happy to participate.”

This is as close to official confirmation as we’re likely to get until filming actually begins. As Alex Perez of The Cosmic Circus notes, Sony Pictures Mexico and Brazil began hinting at the future appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in No Way Home months before the film’s release. It’s possible that the Japanese division is doing the same now.

Whatever the case, it would be ludicrous if we never saw the Symbiote again after Venom left it behind in the MCU. There’s clearly a plan for Venom going forward.