Deadpool & Wolverine is so good, the two mutants might be back for Avengers 5 & 6

The Deadpool 3 trailer is now the most-watched movie trailer of all time, with over 365 million hits in the first 24 hours. This surprising achievement prompted me to speculate whether Deadpool & Wolverine has what it takes to hit $2 billion at the box office, a figure that non-Avengers MCU movies don’t usually reach. Spider-Man: No Way Home, the previous holder of the most-watched movie trailer of all time title, came the closest at $1.916 billion.

I said I’m certain that Deadpool 3 will surpass $1 billion in ticket sales. It also should be a great story, too. Only that would give it a chance to hit the second billion. It turns out that Deadpool & Wolverine is so promising that Kevin Feige wants Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) in Avengers 5, not just Avengers 6.

Deadpool and Wolverine appearing in Secret Wars isn’t a spoiler. The Deadpool 3 trailer comes close to confirming that’s on the table since the TVA is prominently featured in these first scenes, as is The Void and an X-Men cameo from the Fox movies. But other big spoilers might follow below.

Avengers 5 & 6 plot rumors

Deadpool 3 is probably the only MCU movie after the Infinity Saga whose plot hasn’t leaked. Well, not entirely, that is. That’s quite an achievement. And Marvel’s first trailer has tackled most of what has leaked so far. The TVA would be involved in recruiting Wade Wilson for some sort of mission that will ultimately lead to Secret Wars.

The mission might be recruiting a certain mutant with adamantium claws as part of the TVA’s larger endeavor to prevent the multiversal wars that are coming in Avengers 5 and Avengers 6. We also have leaks that claim the TVA will be recruiting superheroes from all sorts of realities to help with the Secret Wars effort.

The list includes Deadpool and Wolverine, of course. That’s one reason for Marvel to pair these two together.

We also have Multiverse Saga leaks saying that plenty of X-Men heroes will show up in Deadpool & Wolverine. Not only that, but the mutants will then join the Avengers in fighting the villain of Avengers 5 and Secret Wars. It’s probably still Kang, who will be played by a new actor following the Jonathan Majors scandal that forced Disney to fire him.

Separately, plot rumors for Avengers 5 and Avengers 6 say that the first movie will feature mostly the Avengers available on Earth. Or in this reality. They’ll inevitably lose the first fight. They’ll then meet all the superheroes from the multiverse in Secret Wars to defeat the villain.

The one wrinkle in all of this is that Marvel might make changes to Avengers 5. This brings me to the Deadpool 3 rumor du jour. Daniel Richtman, a well-known Marvel insider, has reportedly learned that Kevin Feige is very impressed with what he saw in the Deadpool & Wolverine movie.

Therefore, Feige is considering bringing Deadpool and Wolverine to Avengers 5. Apparently, Marvel is still rewriting both films, not just Avengers 5. The leaker noted that the initial plan was not to include Wade and Logan in Avengers 5. Instead, Deadpool and Wolverine would show up just in Secret Wars.

There is a way to do it

If the report is real and Feige has second thoughts, that’s great news for Deadpool 3. The movie must be good if Marvel’s top MCU decision-maker thinks Deadpool and Wolverine should be in Avengers 5.

Hopefully, if all this is real, Marvel will add the two X-Men to the Avengers sequel in a way that makes sense for the story. And they’ll be more than cameos.

I will say that there is a great plot detail in The Marvels that gives us the perfect excuse for Deadpool and Wolverine to show up in Avengers 5 and remain stuck in our reality. Remember that Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) is stuck in a reality where the X-Men are very much a thing. Marvel used the film credits scenes to bring Kelsey Grammer’s Beast back to life.

I think that’s the main X-Men reality from the Fox universe, or at least one of them. So what if Deadpool and Wolverine decide to bring Monica back to her home, considering that they know how multiverse travel works? And what if they do it just as the Avengers are under attack?

That’s all speculation, however. It’ll be a while until Avengers 5 and Secret Wars plot details start leaking again.

As for Deadpool & Wolverine, the movie hits theaters in late July. And I’m sure it’ll tease a connection to Secret Wars.