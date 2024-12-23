Creature Commandos renewed for season 2 on Max

As the opening salvo from DC Studios, Creature Commandos had plenty of work to do to help set up the new DC Universe. Max is apparently satisfied by the early returns, as the animated series has already been renewed for a second season.

On Monday, Max revealed that Creature Commandos would be returning for season 2. James Gunn wrote and produced the first season, which has a strong 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is currently one of the top 3 most-watched shows on Max.

Somewhat similar to Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, the show follows a team of villainous monsters who are recruited to take on jobs too dangerous for humans.

The season 1 voice cast includes Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

“Only James Gunn could have conjured this wild band of misfit monsters who tug at your heart and force you to root passionately for them,” said Amy Gravitt, the EVP of HBO & Max Comedy Programming. “We couldn’t be more delighted to continue their stories with James, Dean Lorey, Peter Safran and our fantastic partners at DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation.”

Max didn’t announce when Creature Commandos season 2 will begin streaming, but the season 1 finale will be available on Max on January 9, 2025.

You can watch the full first episode of Creature Commandos season 1 below: