Conan O’Brien Must Go sends the talk show host around the world in new trailer

After spending the last several years focusing on his podcast, Conan O’Brien is returning to the small screen with a new travel show for Max. Conan O’Brien Must Go follows the long-time talk show host as he visits friends around the world that he made through his podcast.

According to Max’s synopsis, Conan makes stops in Norway, Thailand, Argentina, and Ireland, where he participates in local customs, explores interesting destinations, and attempts to make locals laugh with hilariously mixed results. The four-episode series debuts on April 18, and you can watch the first trailer for Conan O’Brien Must Go below:

“Conan is a national treasure…at least that’s what he keeps telling me,” said Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, in a statement. “It’s been an absolute dream to work with him, Jeff, and the whole Conaco team. They’re everything you’d hope for – insanely smart, ridiculously funny, and nicer than they’d probably want to admit.”

Most exciting of all for fans of Conan’s talk show, Conan associate producer Jordan Schlansky will be featured in one episode. After all these years, these two still have an incredible repartee, and Jordan is still convinced he knows more about everything than Conan.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

If you’re looking for something very similar to watch in the meantime, I can’t recommend An Idiot Abroad highly enough. Karl Pilkington, friend and former coworker of Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, is a reluctant world traveler who goes to the ends of the Earth and back, and each of his adventures is more hilarious and ridiculous than the last.