Colin From Accounts, with a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, is my newest Paramount+ obsession

Paramount+ is only a little more than two years old at this point, making it one of the newest kids on the streaming block, but it’s kind of easy to forget that fact based on the way it keeps pumping out new shows and movies that find their way to the top of my must-watch pile. For the Taylor Sheridan fans, for example, there’s everything from Yellowstone prequel 1883 to Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, and the new-ish Special Ops: Lioness. I’m also particularly enamored with Paramount+’s heist series The Gold, as well as the new comedy Colin From Accounts.

The latter, an Australian import, is a particularly welcome addition to Paramount+ and has already proven quite a hit with critics and overseas fans ahead of its US debut. The show, which currently has a percent 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, basically revolves around a wacky meet-cute between two polar-opposite singles — newly heartbroken medical student Ashley (Harriet Dyer) and brewery owner Gordon (Patrick Brammall), brought together by the following sequence of events: A nipple flash, which leads to a car crash involving a dog.

To unpack that just a little bit more, Ashley basically flashes Gordon — who, mesmerized by the sight, unwittingly hits the unsuspecting pup. Making this all the more hilarious, at least to me, is that Dyer and Brammall (the creators and writers of this series) are also married to each other in real life. These two sloppy, lonely, likeable characters bond over the need to take care of the cute canine — and, at some point between that car crash and the end of the season, you will absolutely be rooting for them, a la Jim and Pam.

Patrick Brammall as Gordon and Harriet Dyer as Ashley in “Colin From Accounts.” Image source: Paramount+

“The series,” the streamer explains about Colin from Accounts, “is about flawed, funny people choosing each other and being brave enough to show their true selves, scars and all, as they navigate life together.”

I have to be honest, I’m constantly on the lookout for shows like this — and it’s because, at the end of the day, I don’t always want to unwind to people hacking each other to death in Westeros or to some long, slow slog of a prestige drama on Netflix that I have to spend 15 episodes getting the backstory of. Sitcoms are my TV equivalent of comfort food, and Paramount+’s newest offers that in spades. “Tonally elastic and blessed with Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer’s sparky chemistry,” raves the Rotten Tomatoes critics’ consensus, “Colin from Accounts makes the alchemy of a satisfying rom-com feel effortless.”

The first two episodes of the eight-episode first season will be available on Nov. 9, with two new episodes dropping weekly every Thursday through Nov. 30.

“Colin From Accounts has already stolen the hearts of international audiences with its irresistible blend of lovable characters, endearing storylines, and the perfect balance of modern-day romance and comedy,” said Paramount EVP Jeff Grossman. “We are beyond thrilled to call Paramount+ the streaming home of the series here in the U.S. as it joins our growing slate of originals.”