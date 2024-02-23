Cheaper, digital-only Xbox Series X coming this summer, report claims

Right on the heels of the latest PS5 Pro rumors, a new report suggests that Microsoft plans to launch an all-digital Xbox Series X this summer. Gaming blog eXputer claims to have obtained confidential footage of a white-colored Xbox Series X console without a disc drive. Microsoft is expected to release the console in June or July, but delays are possible.

Other than the new colorway and lack of an optical disc drive, eXputer also claims that the new Xbox will feature an improved heatsink and “an upgraded Nexus card.” We are not entirely sure what that last claim is about, but they might be referring to the NEXUS socket that connects the power and eject buttons to the motherboard of the Xbox Series X.

Finally, the site predicts that the all-digital Xbox Series X will cost $50-100 less than the current model, which retails for $499.99. For those who have moved on from physical media, this might be an attractive price point as we enter into the back half of the console generation.

If these rumors are giving you déjà vu, it’s probably because Microsoft’s plans to launch an all-digital Xbox Series X refresh leaked last fall. In September 2023, The Verge published internal documents from Microsoft that were accidentally revealed during the FTC v. Microsoft lawsuit. Microsoft’s plans might have changed somewhat, but “Brooklin” is still in the works.

As you can see in the image below, “Brooklin” was set to launch at the same price but with a series of significant upgrades. Beyond its cylindrical design, the all-digital console was going to feature 2TB of internal storage (up from 1TB), a USB-C front port, faster Wi-Fi, reduced power draw, improved efficiency, and a new controller:

Xbox Series X Brooklin leaked in court documents. Image source: FTC vs. Microsoft

We have no idea how much of this plan is still in place, but Microsoft’s leaked timeline showed that the company planned to announce the console in June and launch it in late October. So, if eXputer’s source is correct, that timeline has clearly shifted.

In a podcast appearance this month, President of Xbox Sarah Bond talked about “exciting stuff coming out in hardware that we’re going to share this holiday.” She also talked about Xbox being “invested in the next-generation roadmap,” but she didn’t even hint at an Xbox Series X refresh, much less one that’s going to be on store shelves in four months.

I certainly wouldn’t be surprised if Microsoft refreshed the Xbox Series X in the near future. After all, these mid-cycle refreshes have been the norm in recent generations. But I do have a feeling there’s more we don’t know about what that refresh will look like.