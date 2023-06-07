Captain America 4’s new title and suit confirmed by Anthony Mackie

A leaker said about a month ago that Captain America 4‘s title had changed. They did not reveal what Marvel had picked to replace New World Order. I said at the time that any title change should be official soon if the information was accurate. Comic-Con 2023 would be a great place for such an announcement. But we don’t have to wait another month for that. Anthony Mackie revealed Captain America 4 will be titled Brave New World while also showing off Sam Wilson’s new suit.

It’s not a major title change, and it honestly doesn’t matter what you call a Marvel sequel. But Sam Wilson’s new Captain America suit might be something of a spoiler, especially if you haven’t seen the blurry set photos that leaked a while back. Do not proceed if you want to be surprised in theaters in about a year from now.

The writers’ strike hasn’t ended, but Marvel started production on Captain America 4 well before that. And that’s why we’ve seen plenty of behind-the-scenes images trickling down from the set. Some of them showed Sam Wilson in a predominantly blue suit rather than the mostly white Captain America suit from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

With that in mind, Anthony Mackie’s Instagram post that shows him in the new costume alongside Harrison Ford isn’t a Captain America 4 leak. It’s a carefully orchestrated photo that Marvel probably let Mackie post on social media, especially considering the Brave New World title also appears in it.

Here’s the caption Marvel’s new Cap used for the photo, which also confirms the new title for Captain America 4:

When Harrison Ford tells you how kicking ass should look, you listen! LoL… Thanks for the on set wisdom and laughs my friend! Can’t wait to do it again… Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World in theaters May 3, 2024.

Is there a link between Captain America’s new suit and the Brave New World title?

Set photo leaks aside, it was only a matter of time until Marvel showed off the new Captain America suit. The blue costume will probably appear in the first trailers and the film’s posters.

And while I said that Captain America 4 could have any title, I will agree with The Direct that the new costume could be a big spoiler for the movie, considering the name change to Brave New World.

Yes, we are witnessing a brave new world after the Avengers: Endgame events. It’s one that Marvel isn’t fully exploring but did tease for Captain America 4.

Marvel already told us about the unresolved conflict between Sam and Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford). And Kevin Feige confirmed the latter would be the new US President in Captain America 4.

Add to that rumors that Captain America will form the Avengers in Brave New World to fight several threats, the US President included, and you can see why Sam’s new costume is a pretty big spoiler.

If Captain America is working for the US government by the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Brave New World might change that. He might oppose Thunderbolt Ross, and a change of superhero suits would be inevitable.

The Direct points out that the new Captain America suit is similar to the one Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) had in The Winter Soldier. The blog speculates that Sam might have repurposed that suit, as he might be on the run.