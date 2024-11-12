Apple’s pulse-pounding spy series set in the Middle East looks finally set to return

One of the best shows on Apple TV+, a spy thriller about a Mossad hacker inside Iran’s capital city of Tehran, is about to make its highly anticipated return.

Some eight months after the new season’s original planned release date, the third season of Tehran is reportedly set to air on Israeli public broadcaster Kan as soon as December. That would presumably precede the arrival of the show, starring Niv Sultan, on Apple’s streamer — which, as we’ve written previously, had halted production on the show following the war in Gaza.

According to Israeli news website Ynet, Kan worked to negotiate an alternative release date with Apple rather than have the series collect dust on the shelf indefinitely. One of the the sticking points that was apparently holding up the show’s return was fear about a wider regional conflict breaking out, with sources telling Ynet earlier this year that Apple believed “the outbreak of a regional war would render the storyline of Israeli intelligence agents versus Iran irrelevant.”

Apple hasn’t yet confirmed a Season 3 release date for Tehran, either for streaming on Apple TV+ or for release on Israel’s broadcaster; so, for now, we’ll have to take Kan’s word for it. In the show, Sultan plays Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan — a skilled Mossad cyber operative who’s tasked with helping Israel disable Iran’s nuclear program. Things go awry during her mission, however, and she becomes trapped in Tehran.

Season 3 of Tehran added Hugh Laurie to the cast as a nuclear plant supervisor, following Season 2’s addition of Glenn Close as a deep cover operative. Overall, the show offers fans of top-tier espionage dramas a story that fuses geopolitics, surveillance, cyberwarfare, and the very real stakes of the ongoing shadow conflict between Israel and Iran — a covert cat-and-mouse game between Iranian authorities and Israeli spooks, with Tamar at the center.