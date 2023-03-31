Apple TV Plus is now available on DirecTV Stream Device

Apple’s streaming service, Apple TV Plus, is now available on the DirecTV Stream Device. DirectTV Stream customers can now access the Apple TV app to watch Apple’s original content, live sports, and even movies and shows in the iTunes store.

Apple TV Plus has been available on Apple products, smart TVs, set-top boxes, and gaming consoles for years. Now, DirecTV Stream Device customers can also take advantage of the service. Launched in 2019, the service already has over 300 wins and 1,400 award nominations for its original content.

Some of the most popular shows include record-breaking Emmy Award winner Ted Lasso, which just kicked off its third season, last year’s Oscar Best Picture winner CODA, and hit series such as Severance, Shrinking, Bad Sisters, and many more, as well as live sports, including Major League Soccer matches, live studio show MLS 360, and Friday Night Baseball.

DirecTV Stream Device customers can also browse the Apple TV app to enjoy thousands of movies, including titles available in 4K HDR and with Dolby Atmos, as well as enjoy personalized and curated recommendations from Apple and access their library of movie and TV show purchases from Apple.

Customers can also subscribe directly to services such as AMC+, Paramount+, and Starz, and watch online and offline, ad-free and on-demand, directly on the Apple TV app.

It’s important to note that through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV+, MLS Season Pass, and other Apple TV channels using their own Apple ID and password.

In addition, DirecTV recently announced that MLS Season Pass and Friday Night Baseball are available to DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS customers — covering more than 300,000 bars, restaurants, and other businesses nationwide where sports fans gather.