Apple TV Plus fall slate includes projects with Tom Hanks, Will Ferrell, Jon Stewart and more

Apple TV Plus is not even two years old at this point. A fact that seems particularly stunning, when you consider that from its launch until now, the iPhone maker’s streaming service has already garnered some serious industry cred and recognition. Specifically, it’s picked up more than 517 award nominations and 143 wins for its original films, documentaries, and TV series. All of that, again, in less than two years. Moreover, the service’s release cadence is about to accelerate in a major way. Apple is reportedly preparing to start offering at least one new show or movie a week. Every single week, starting in 2022. True, that’s the kind of pace we’re more than used to by now from other streamers, but remember: Apple’s content is still all new. It’s all original, and it’s exclusive to Apple TV Plus (which you can sign up for right here). That’s a major differentiating factor, compared to rival services.

Apple TV Plus shows and movies this fall

With the streamer set to close out its second full year in operation in just a few months, on the heels of some buzzy new releases this year like Ted Lasso Season 2 and the feature film CODA, the Apple TV Plus library, no surprise, was put on center stage during Tuesday’s iPhone 13 launch event. Right at the top, Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked off the “California Streaming” product showcase by teasing the streamer’s fall slate of projects — which includes such highly anticipated titles as The Problem with Jon Stewart, marking Stewart’s long-awaited return to TV; plus a new season of The Morning Show, debuting this Friday; and Finch, coming in November and starring Tom Hanks (in what will be his second major feature film available on Apple TV Plus).

“Apple TV Plus is a home to the world’s most creative storytellers,” Cook said Tuesday. And it continues to expand with award-winning programming. This year alone, Cook continued, Apple’s streamer has 35 Primetime Emmy nominations, including 20 for Ted Lasso. “And we’re just getting started.”

All that said, let’s take a closer look at what’s coming this fall to Apple TV Plus. Apple released the following fall slate trailer on Tuesday, along with some blurbs and release dates for what’s coming soon.

A special look at new #AppleOriginals coming soon to Apple TV+ https://t.co/TMMrldrDt0 pic.twitter.com/IcrvCjvL7i — Apple TV (@AppleTV) September 14, 2021

Shows, descriptions and dates

The Morning Show — Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are both returning to lead the second season of this Emmy Award-winning series. It will premiere this Friday, September 17.

— Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are both returning to lead the second season of this Emmy Award-winning series. It will premiere this Friday, September 17. Foundation — This TV series marks the first on-screen adaptation of the classic sci-fi series of novels from Isaac Asimov. The first two episodes premiere on September 24.

— This TV series marks the first on-screen adaptation of the classic sci-fi series of novels from Isaac Asimov. The first two episodes premiere on September 24. The Problem with Jon Stewart — The former host of The Daily Show is returning to TV with an all-new current affairs series. It will also have a companion podcast, and the TV show premieres on September 30.

— The former host of The Daily Show is returning to TV with an all-new current affairs series. It will also have a companion podcast, and the TV show premieres on September 30. The Velvet Underground — Director Todd Haynes’ new documentary about the band with a cult following debuts on October 15.

— Director Todd Haynes’ new documentary about the band with a cult following debuts on October 15. Invasion — This ambitious series, from Academy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg and David Weil, will follow an alien invasion from different perspectives globally. It premieres on October 22.

More to come