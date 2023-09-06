Apple debuts The Super Models trailer ahead of September 20 premiere

Apple’s next documentary series focuses on the profound impact that four women have had on the fashion industry over the course of four decades.

Today, Apple TV+ released the official trailer for The Super Models, a new documentary series that focuses on the careers of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington — four of the most iconic and influential women in the fashion industry. The series, which will be told over the course of four different parts, will premiere on the streaming service on September 20th.

You can check out the official trailer for The Super Models on YouTube below:

What is The Super Models about?

According to Apple’s synopsis, the four-party documentary series will include never-before-seen commentary from a number of influential figures from the fashion industry including Fabien Baron, Jeanne Beker, Emily Bierman, Tim Blanks, Martin Brading, Paul Cavaco, Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele, Grace Coddington, Sante D’orazio, Charles DeCaro, Arthur Elgort, Edward Enninful, David Fincher, Tom Freston, John Galliano, Garren, Robin Givhan, Tonne Goodman, Michael Gross, Bethann Hardison, Marc Jacobs, Kim Jones, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Rocco Laspata, Suzy Menkes, Isaac Mizrahi, Michael Musto, François Nars, Todd Oldham, Hal Rubenstein, Anna Sui, Annie Veltri, Donatella Versace, and Vivienne Westwood.

“The Super Models” travels back to the 1980s, when four women from different corners of the world united in New York. Already forces in their own right, the gravitas they achieved by coming together transcended the industry itself. Their prestige was so extraordinary that it enabled the four to supersede the brands they showcased, making the names Naomi, Cindy, Linda and Christy as prominent as the designers who styled them. Today, the four supermodels remain on the frontlines of culture through activism, philanthropy and business prowess. As the fashion industry continues to redefine itself — and women’s roles within it — this is the ultimate story of power and how four women came together to claim it, paving the way for those to follow.

The Super Models will premiere on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, September 20th.