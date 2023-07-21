Antstream Arcade brings over 1,400 classic games to Xbox Series X

If you’ve ever been tempted to get an arcade cabinet for your home, but you didn’t want to shell out hundreds of dollars, Antstream Arcade might be the next best thing. The cross-platform retro game streaming service features a library of over 1,400 classic games, and as of today, it’s now available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

According to Antstream’s website, the streaming library currently contains 1,470 licensed games. Their library spans the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s, featuring titles that debuted on the Amiga, Atari 2600, Commodore 64, Game Boy, Genesis, NES, PS1, and ZX Spectrum. There are also nearly 300 arcade games available, including mainstays like Centipede, Defender, Dig Dug, Galaga, Metal Slug, Pac-Man, Robotron: 2084, and Space Invaders.

“Many of us grew up playing these games, so the ability to stream them on Xbox consoles and share these experiences with our friends and family is incredible,” said Sarah Bond, the CVP of game creator experience and ecosystem at Microsoft, in a statement on Friday. “We’re pleased that with Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub’s technology benefits and Azure cloud services we can help enable Antstream to reach more players.”

Beyond hosting close to 1,500 retro games, Antstream Arcade also encourages competition by giving players challenges to complete, global weekly tournaments to compete in, and, of course, leaderboards upon which to share their high scores. You can also connect a second controller to play with or against your friends and family from the couch. Antstream gives you four save slots for every game, too, so you will never lose your progress.

Antstream Arcade is now available on the Xbox Store for $29.99, which will entitle you to one year’s access to the service. You can also pay $79.99 up front for a lifetime pass. If you want to test it out first, there’s a free tier available on the web.