Andor season 1 episodes are free to watch on YouTube

If you haven’t seen the first season of Andor, you are missing out on not only the best Disney+ series to date but also one of the best Star Wars projects ever. With the second season coming soon, now is the perfect time to catch up. You don’t even need to pay for Disney+ to get started, as the first three episodes of Andor are now free to watch on YouTube.

While it didn’t attract quite as many eyeballs as The Mandalorian, the first season of Andor was a critical smash hit, drawing nearly universal praise from critics and viewers alike. Our own Andy Meek said that it was “as much of a complex political thriller, with modern-day relevance, as it is a flashy space opera set in a galaxy far, far away.”

It also reportedly cost $645 million dollars to produce two seasons of Andor. It’s no wonder that Disney wants as many people as possible to tune in. In addition to putting three episodes of the first season on YouTube, Disney also added the entire first season on Hulu, where it will stream from now through April 22. Disney clearly wants to make sure that anyone who skipped the first season won’t have any excuses not to catch up before season 2.

For those of you who did watch the first season as it rolled out in 2022, Disney also posted a 14-minute season 1 recap on YouTube. Rewatching all 12 episodes of season 1 would take almost 10 hours, so if you don’t have time for that, the recap should work.

Finally, Disney announced that a live re-watch event will air on YouTube on Thursday, March 13, at 12:00 p.m. PT. “Andor Season 1 with Tony Gilroy” will be hosted by the series creator himself, and he will be joined by special guests from the show.

You can watch the first episode of Andor season 1 for free on YouTube below:

Andor season 2 premieres on Disney+ on April 22, 2025. Three episodes will be released on the streamer each week, with the finale arriving on Tuesday, May 13.