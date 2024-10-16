An edge-of-your-seat sci-fi sequel is flying up the Netflix charts

There’s no lack of horror movies to watch on streaming services this month, but one of the best of the past few years is now streaming on Netflix. Last week, Netflix added A Quiet Place Part II to its library, and as of Wednesday, it’s one of the 10 most-watched movies on the service—one spot ahead of the 2022 Scream sequel starring Jenna Ortega.

While horror movies have a dedicated fan base, they don’t often penetrate the mainstream the way that A Quiet Place did in 2018. Directed and co-written by John Krasinski (The Office), the first movie introduced us to a family on the run from aliens with incredibly sensitive hearing that had invaded Earth. In the second movie, that same family has to leave their home and venture out into the world, where they discover even more dangerous threats.

The first movie, starring real-life husband and wife John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, was critically acclaimed, receiving a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. A Quite Place also raked in $340 million worldwide. The sequel, in which Blunt took on the lead role, was another smash hit, with a 91% rating and a $297 million gross at the worldwide box office.

“For the film’s inevitable sequel, Krasinski has not at all let up on the thrills and chills and alien-centric terror, but he’s also bulked up on the drama, emotion, and very human pain at its center,” wrote Kate Erbland in her A Quiet Place Part II review for IndieWire.

Unfortunately, you’ll have to look elsewhere for the original A Quiet Place, which is streaming on Paramount+. But if you’ve already seen the original, or you’ve seen both and you’re ready for a rewatch, you can jump right in with Part II on Netflix.

It’s also worth noting that the series is still going. A Quiet Place: Day One hit theaters just a few months ago, rewinding to the early days of the invasion. Krasinski is also reportedly directing a third and final entry in the main series, dubbed A Quiet Place Part III.