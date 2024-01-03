Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
iOS 18 iPhone 16 iPhone 15 Pro Review Connect AirPods Best Deals New on Netflix Galaxy S24 Preorder No Caller ID Free Streaming Apps HBO Documentaries
Home Entertainment TV Shows

American Nightmare is a wild new Netflix docuseries from the makers of The Tinder Swindler

By
Published Jan 3rd, 2024 2:54PM EST
Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn
Image: Paul Chinn/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Whenever a creator has a hit for a streamer like Netflix, the pressure is always on to come up with an equally buzzy follow up. The sophomore slump can be a particularly nettlesome hurdle to surmount, as we’ve time and time again on the streaming giant — but based on the newly released trailer for American Nightmare, I already feel confident in declaring that Felicity Morris and Bernadette Higgins, the makers behind 2022’s The Tinder Swindler, are about to have another wild-yet-true hit on their hands.

Launching on Netflix on Jan. 17, the three-episode American Nightmare sort of unfolds like a real-life Gone Girl. The trailer begins with a 9-1-1 call. “My girlfriend Denise got kidnapped last night,” Aaron Quinn calms tells the operator.

“And you didn’t call last night when this occurred?”

“…I was tied up.”

It turns out, no, that’s not the flippant “I was busy” remark that it looks like. He meant he was actually tied up and restrained — and things just get weirder from there. The incident stemmed from Quinn and his girlfriend Denise Huskins being woken in the dead of night on March 23, 2015, by a home invader who ends up kidnapping Huskins.

“The story of Huskins’ disappearance invited national media scrutiny,” Netflix continues, “with many comparing it to the 2012 Gillian Flynn novel Gone Girl. Law enforcement claimed the young couple’s recounting of the events was too far-fetched for anyone to believe. Incorporating a mix of interrogation footage, and new interviews, the three-part docuseries unravels the consequences of our cultural rush to judgment — and what happens when law enforcement decides the truth can’t possibly be true.”

Netflix is already the home of incredible and shocking true-crime documentaries and docuseries, including everything from Take Care of Maya to Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife and Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal. American Nightmare, which you can check out the first trailer for below, will no doubt be another must-watch title to add to that list.
Don’t Miss: Netflix Top 10: The most-watched shows in the world right now

This article talks about:

Andy Meek Trending News Editor

Andy Meek is a reporter based in Memphis who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming.

Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

Andy Meek's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News