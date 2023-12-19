I’m excited to see more and more actors embracing television over the last decade or so. This latest show brings Nicole Kidman back to the small screen to tell a complex and winding story whose synopsis reminds me of Traffic.

Today, Amazon Prime Video released the official trailer for Expats, a new limited series starring Kidman. The series is created, written, and directed by Lulu Wang, best known for The Farewell, Posthumous, and Touch. The series will premiere on the streaming service on January 26, 2024.

You can check out the official trailer for Expats below:

What is Expats about?

Expats will follow the story of “a multifaceted group of women after a single encounter sets off a chain of life-altering events that leaves everyone navigating the intricate balance between blame and accountability.”

Set against the vibrant and tumultuous tapestry of 2014 Hong Kong, Expats centers on three American women—Margaret (Nicole Kidman), Hilary (Sarayu Blue), and Mercy (Ji-young Yoo)—whose lives intersect after a sudden family tragedy. The series interrogates privilege and explores what happens when the line between victimhood and culpability becomes blurred. Brian Tee plays Margaret’s husband Clarke and Jack Huston plays Hilary’s husband David.

In addition to Kidman, the series also stars Sarayu Blue (Never Have I Ever, Blockers), Ji-young Yoo (The Sky Is Everywhere, Smoking Tigers), Brian Tee (Chicago Med, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows), and Jack Huston (House of Gucci, Fargo).

Expats will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 26, 2024, with its first two episodes. Each additional episode will premiere weekly until the finale on February 23, 2024. If you want to ensure you can watch the series in the best quality possible when it comes to the streaming service, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.