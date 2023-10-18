Adam Driver has cool cars and a hot temper in the teaser trailer for Ferrari

I feel like I was just watching Adam Driver fight dinosaurs and now he’s an old man racing cars.

Today, Neon released the official trailer for Ferrari, its upcoming drama film that tells the story of Enzo Ferrari — not about what made him rise to fame as a racer — but what happened later in his life after retiring from racing. The film will make its theatrical premiere on December 25, 2023.

You can watch the official teaser trailer for Ferrari on YouTube below:

What is Ferrari about?

As explained in the synopsis, Ferrari tells the story of Enzo in 1957 when he was struggling with a potential bankruptcy impacting his car company, a marriage on the rocks, and the death of his child.

Ferrari is set during the summer of 1957. Behind the spectacle and danger of 1950’s Formula 1, ex-racer, Enzo Ferrari, is in crisis. Bankruptcy stalks the company he and his wife, Laura, built from nothing ten years earlier. Their tempestuous marriage struggles with the mourning for their one son. Ferrari struggles with the acknowledgement of another. His drivers’ lust to win pushes them out to the edge. He wagers all in a roll of the dice on one race, the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the iconic Mille Miglia.

In addition to Driver who plays Ferrari himself, the film also stars Penélope Cruz, Patrick Dempsey, Jack O’Connell, and Shailene Woodley. The film is directed by Michael Mann, the filmmaker behind Heat, The Last of the Mohicans, and Collateral. I personally loved Ford v Ferrari, the 2019 film starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon, so I’m up for diving into another film about cars, racing, and the people behind it.

Ferrari will premiere in theaters on December 25, 2023.