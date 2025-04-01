3 new thought-provoking Netflix documentaries to add to your watchlist this month

As the month of April gets underway, Netflix has queued up a fresh slate of documentary releases that delve into some of the most compelling and complex topics in recent history. From the dark side of social media to historical tragedies and the art of culinary legends, we’re spotlighting three documentaries, below, which are all coming to Netflix over the next few weeks — docs that will make you think, perhaps even see the world in a new light, and leave you with lots to reflect on.

Various Netflix releases, like The Social Dilemma, have tackled the negative aspects of life online before. This first new documentary from the streamer this month looks at the rise of child influencers, also known as “kidfluencers.”

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing goes inside this phenomenon, examining the pressures and dangers that come with being a child in the spotlight. The documentary explores the ethical dilemmas that arise when kids are thrust into the digital world, often with little to no control over how their lives are shaped online. With insight from experts and personal stories, this release asks critical questions about parental control, online exploitation, and what happens when childhood becomes a business.

Image source: Netflix

Next up is a Netflix documentary that revisits a consequential tragedy — it focuses, specifically, on the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995, which remains one of the deadliest acts of domestic terrorism in US history.

Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror offers a powerful and eye-opening look at the events surrounding the April 19, 1995, attack, which took 168 lives and changed the course of American history. This documentary provides a detailed and intimate look at the victims, the perpetrators, and the aftermath of the bombing — also exploring the motivations behind the attack and how it led to a reevaluation of domestic terrorism and extremist movements in the US.

A candlelight vigil is held at the Oklahoma City National Memorial in memory of the 168 victims killed in 1995 as a result of the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building on April 17, 2005, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Image source: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Finally, if you’ve ever found yourself mesmerized by the art of cooking, Netflix’s Chef’s Table series has likely been a go-to for showcasing the magic behind the world’s best chefs. Chef’s Table: Legends takes this concept even further, focusing on culinary icons who have changed the game.

This season goes deeper into the personal stories and philosophies of legendary chefs, exploring their journeys, their struggles, and the profound impact they’ve had on the culinary world. Whether you’re a food lover or simply drawn to stories of creativity and passion, this installment will inspire you to appreciate food not just as a meal, but as a form of art. The four legends explored here, by the way, include Jamie Oliver, José Andrés, Alice Waters, and Thomas Keller.

This four-episode docuseries also marks the 10th anniversary of the Chef’s Table franchise on Netflix.