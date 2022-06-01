Find the right employees by knowing where to post your job openings

This is a sponsored article and all content and opinions expressed within are of the author.

It can be difficult to find the right person for your company’s job opening. Whether you are a hiring manager or owner of a business, you don’t want to spend time going through resumes one by one and weeding out candidates who aren’t quite who you’re looking for. You want a faster way to fill the role. Companies aren’t using a Help Wanted post in the newspaper anymore. If you’re looking where to post job openings, there are platforms like ZipRecruiter to help you.

If you don’t have a huge budget to work with to find a candidate, you want to find where to post jobs for free. Finding top-tier talent has never been easier, thanks to the best job search sites. How to find employees and where to post job openings can be a headache but ZipRecruiter makes it simpler. Here is how.

Where to post job openings on ZipRecruiter

ZipRecruiter is the best platform to post a job because of how simple the process is. You can sign up for a four-day free trial right away. This gives you the ability to hire employees who have the skills you want. 80% of employers posting a job on ZipRecruiter will find a quality candidate within the first 24 hours. That’s thanks to the powerful matching algorithm and AI technology.

You first need to create the job posting. To post a job for free only takes a few minutes. You will fill out some basic information about your company first and then upload what you’re looking for in a candidate. The customizable job template is a breeze to use and lets you add in screener questions, job descriptions, and more. This helps focalize the posting on the kind of candidate you want. After you’re done posting, your job will be up on ZipRecruiter for candidates to find. But that’s not all.

Gaining a farther reach

With one click of a button, ZipRecruiter will send your job posting to 100+ of the top job sites. This only increases your chances of looking for employees and finding the best ones. With the powerful matching technology, it scans the massive database to find candidates with the skillsets you’re looking for. Whether you value experience, education, or a specific skill the most, the algorithms locate the best candidates that match what you need. Plus, you’ll be able to sort through the results and search through millions of job seekers through ZipRecruiter’s site, mobile app, or email program.

Not only can potential employees searching job boards find your role, but you can also find them as well. The Invite to Apply feature allows you to send a pre-written message to your favorite candidates. This will make them more inclined to apply for your role, knowing that you already have an interest in them.

Once you find candidates for your job openings

You’re able to log onto ZipRecruiter’s easy-to-use dashboard to see who has applied for your roles. That’s where you can sort, review, rank, and rate your candidates. You can use that to find people who responded to the job listing you may want to interview. From there, ZipRecruiter helps you arrange interviews. It also learns your rating preferences and sends similar applicants to the ones you liked. That comes in handy when you’re looking for employees for this or future openings.

After you’ve settled on people to interview and perhaps even hire, you can deactivate the job posting. This will announce that you are no longer hiring for that particular job. It will also alert the job boards and job search engines that the position has been filled. You won’t have to utilize any more job advertisements.

Post job openings on ZipRecruiter

Utilizing ZipRecruiter to fill your open roles is a smart way for any size company to find qualified candidates. Compared to a platform like CareerBuilder which offers job posting at a high price, all new employers can sign up for a free four-day trial of ZipRecruiter. ZipRecruiter is listed among the best job search sites for both employers and job seekers because it simplifies the process and puts the two sides in contact with each other in no time. A job recruiter looking to hire employees should consider ZipRecruiter if they want the process to be simplified.