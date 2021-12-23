The massive Beats headphones sale at Amazon stopped us in our tracks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Finding the headphones that are right for you isn’t always the easiest task. It all depends on what kind of headphones you’re looking for. If you prefer earbuds, there are a ton of choices. Overhead headphones are another popular favorite. Do you want wired or wireless earbuds or headphones? The choices seem to be endless. But when a brand like Beats has a huge headphones sale, you take notice. The Beats headphones sale going on at Amazon right now is surely one to check out.

The Beats headphones sale at Amazon has discounts on almost every model of Beats headphones. That’s right. You can get big discounts on the Beats by Dre lineup. Don’t believe us? Check out the deals for yourself. We don’t know how long they will last but it won’t be too long.

The Beats headphones sale gives you all that you want

We start first with the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds. One of the top-selling options with over 62,000 ratings on Amazon, they are totally wireless, high-performance earphones. You’ll enjoy up to nine hours of listening on a single charge and can get up to 24 with the charging case. The secure-fit ear hooks keep them stable in your ears. The lightweight design is built to comfort.

There are fewer dropouts and an extended Bluetooth range, thanks to the Apple H1 headphone chip and Class 1 Bluetooth. The reinforced design is both sweat- and water-resistant. Starting at $149.95 in certain colors, you can save up to $100 on these right now.

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds - Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth Headphones, 9 Hour… List Price: $249.95 Price: $149.95 You Save: $100.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More earbuds for you

Those aren’t the only earbuds that you can choose from. The Beats Studio Buds are also wireless earbuds. They have a custom acoustic platform that delivers powerful, balanced sound. You can control your sound with distinct listening modes. The three soft ear tip sizes offer a stable and comfortable fit. They are IPX4-rated sweat- and water-resistant and offer up to eight hours of listening. These are down to just $99.95, saving you $50.

Beats Studio Buds – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – Compatible with Apple & Android, B… List Price: $149.95 Price: $99.95 You Save: $50.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

The Powerbeats High are performance wireless earphones that wrap around your neck. These offer up to 15 hours of listening time and the secure-fit earhooks are adjustable. Compatible with both iOS and Android devices, these have a reinforced and sleek design. Get them for just $112 instead of $150. You can also opt for the Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds, which have a battery that lasts 12 hours. The magnetic earbuds have auto-pause/play functionality. The Flex-Form cable and four ear tips allow you to customize them to your comfort. Get them for just $49.76 now.

Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earbuds - Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth Headp… List Price: $149.95 Price: $112.03 You Save: $37.92 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds – Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Magnetic Earphones, Class 1 Bluetooth, 1… List Price: $69.95 Price: $49.76 You Save: $20.19 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Find overhead headphones now

If you prefer overhead headphones, there are two great options in this Beats headphones sale. The Beats Studio3 can help you block out the world around you. These wireless headphones have pure active noise cancellation technology to actively block external noise. You’ll enjoy a premium listening experience with real-time audio calibration. Apple’s W1 chip offers terrific connectivity along with industry-leading Bluetooth capabilities. Listen for up to 22 hours on a single charge. Only Matte Black and Shadow Gray are discounted heavily, as you can get them for only $199.99 instead of $350.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1… List Price: $349.95 Price: $199.99 You Save: $149.96 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1… List Price: $349.95 Price: $199.99 You Save: $149.96 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

You can also choose the Beats Solo3 headphones. These give an amazing 40 hours of battery life and feature Fast Fuel. You can charge them for five minutes to get three hours of playback when the battery is low. The comfort-cushioned ear cups are adjustable to fit more easily. These are durable, connect easily, and are great to wear for a long time. Save $70 in multiple colors and get these for only $129.95.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 40 Hours o… List Price: $199.95 Price: $129.95 You Save: $70.00 (35%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

These deals won’t last, so you better hurry up.

Check out our review of the Beats Fit Pro!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.