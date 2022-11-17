The Jackery 10th anniversary and Black Friday sales events mean big savings

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

This is a sponsored article and all content and opinions expressed within are of the author.

Jackery, the best-selling solar generator and portable power station company, is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2022. Showing how much love the company has for its customers, it’s passing on savings to mark this tremendous milestone. Not only are customers eligible to receive an automatic win in discounts when visiting Jackery’s website, but they’re also set up to enjoy some of the best Black Friday deals they’re going to find this holiday season.

Want to see all of what Jackery is currently offering during the Jackery 10th anniversary event? Curious about what you can get for Black Friday from this trusted generator company? Read on to find out more.

Jackery 10th anniversary brings huge savings, up to $2,099

If you want a guaranteed win before the holidays, the 100% Win-Rate Giveaway that’s currently going on at Jackery is for you. This has been going from October and is continuing until the end of the year. On Jackery’s website, you can click the box that says “Open to Win.” This will deliver prizes worth up to $2,099! All it takes is going to the site and clicking some buttons. You’ll instantly win!

Holiday shopping giveaways worth totaling $250,000 from Jackery

But that’s not the only giveaway that Jackery is doing this year. To celebrate Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Jackery is making you a bigger winner if you participate in those shopping holidays. Jackery is partnering with Black Series to create the Jackery “Crazy Monday” Giveaway.

There will be prizes worth totaling $250,000 as a part of the live stream on November 28 at 2:30 PM PST! Every order placed during the Black Friday sales event will be entered for a chance to win camper trailers from Black Series. You can also win cash back opportunities on your Jackery orders and so many more prizes!

Black Friday generator deals up to $1,080 off

The start of Black Friday deals for Jackery will begin on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24. Some of the company’s top products will be available for a fraction of the normal cost. Head over to the Jackery Amazon page or to Jackery’s website to see all of the best deals starting on the 24th.

You can save big on the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro, which delivers 100% clean and unlimited solar energy with a smart MPPT controller. This is extremely easy to use and can power 99% of home appliances with 2,160Wh and eight outlets. You’ll get two SolarSaga 200W solar panels with this. Save $1,080 when you pick this up between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday for just $2,519.

If you’re looking for a more cost-efficient option, the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 is a smart choice. This boasts 1,002Wh as well as eight outlets, giving you plenty of juice and versatility. It includes two SolarSaga 100W solar panels. It’s down 33%, as it’s on sale for $1,099. You can also opt for the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro, which features dual-sided efficiency and can be charged in less than two hours. It’s just $1,437 after a 10% discount.

Portable power station deals

The Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 1500 is also discounted during this sale. This works with a 1,5347Wh capacity and 1800W. Phones, appliances, and more can be plugged into this. Backed by impressive safety features, this can be indispensable for a trip. Get it for just $1,189.30, saving $509.70. You can also choose the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 1000, which is down to just $769.30 during the sale. You can charge eight devices simultaneously and there are multiple ports allowing a 1,002Wh capacity.

Finally, the easiest to carry with you, the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300, is down 30%. This has a 293Wh capacity and it only takes two hours to recharge 80% battery of the power station. There are plenty of outlets and ports to utilize. This will be an Amazon Deal of the Day on November 28. But you can get it for just $210 at Jackery from November 24-28.

Remember, all of these deals are available at both Amazon and Jackery. But any purchase you make will give you an entry into the Crazy Monday Giveaway! Enjoy all the 10th anniversary and Black Friday savings from Jackery this holiday season.