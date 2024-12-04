Click to Skip Ad
T-Mobile is offering free AirPods 4 and more for Cyber Monday

By
Published Dec 4th, 2024 12:01PM EST
T-Mobile Storefront
Image: Michael Buckner for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

This is a sponsored article. All content and opinions expressed within belong to the author.

T-Mobile obviously has all the hottest phones of the season, but so do other carriers. Of course, T-Mobile’s industry-leading wireless plans, Magenta Status perks, and blazing-fast nationwide 5G network help separate it from the pack. Now, there’s also another big bonus to choosing T-Mobile over the competition: Freebies to go along with your brand-new flagship smartphones.

During Cyber Monday and all Cyber Week long, T-Mobile is offering a big bonus to customers who get a new iPhone 16 Pro, Google Pixel 9, or Samsung Galaxy S24. You’ll get a free pair of AirPods Pro with your iPhone, free Google Buds with your Pixel, or free Galaxy Buds FE with your Galaxy phone. Oh, and did we mention that T-Mobile will also cover the phones themselves with a new line and trade-in?

There’s no question that T-Mobile is going all-out this holiday season. We already told you about three other great offers from the magenta carrier, but let’s quickly recap:

Those are all phenomenal deals, and they’re all still available until the end of the week if you missed our earlier coverage. Beginning today, however, T-Mobile saved the best for last.

On Cyber Monday and all Cyber Week long, T-Mobile is throwing in an extra bonus on top of its three best offers. In addition to T-Mobile covering your new iPhone 16 Pro, Google Pixel 9, or Samsung Galaxy S24 on a new line with trade-in, you’ll also get a free pair of earbuds from the same manufacturer!

Here are the three offers that are available this week:

As you can see, these are all online-only offers that are not available in stores. They’re also only available during Cyber Week, from December 2-8. And finally, there’s one last special bonus on top of all that. If you go for the iPhone 16 Pro offer, you’ll get T-Mobile’s best deal on the latest iPhone plus no fees and free overnight shipping when you buy online!

This article talks about:

