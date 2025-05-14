A Nintendo fan just showed us how great the Switch 2 home screen can be

The original Nintendo Switch only lacked one feature that prevented it from being a perfect device (OK, probably more than one, but stick with me): home screen themes. That was one of the things I liked most about my Nintendo 3DS, and I’m not shy about saying I spent some money on Pokémon themes.

Even though we only spent a few minutes on the console’s home screen, seeing that Alolan-themed setup always felt so comforting every time I turned my Nintendo 3DS on with the Route 1 music theme. I’m convinced Nintendo will add home screen themes for the Switch 2. While the company apparently confirmed it will only offer white and black themes at launch for the Switch 2, I wouldn’t be surprised if it brings back its lucrative home screen theme business.

With the Nintendo Switch 2 launching in a few weeks, X user Jac shared a look at how Nintendo could approach home screen themes on the new console, and they’re really nice. The Nintendo fan posted several concepts, including Mario, Pikmin, Splatoon, Zelda, Animal Crossing, and DK options. They all look so awesome.

made these last night for what i'd want the switch 2 to look like if it had themes. i feel like just a simple wallpaper would do tbh pic.twitter.com/W84JYXSMNO — jac (@gustygardns) May 13, 2025

While some look better than others, it’s easy to see how well these home screen themes could work on the new Nintendo Switch 2. Not only do they make the Switch feel more personal, but this is something Nintendo used to lean into (at least with the previous console, with all the Joy-Con options and themed releases).

Once the Nintendo Switch 2 is out, leakers might uncover something hidden in the code about upcoming home screen themes. So far, it looks like Nintendo is sticking with the original Switch strategy, which feels like a missed opportunity (and a money loss) for the company.