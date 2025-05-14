Google AI Mode may replace a Search feature that’s been there since day 1

I can’t remember the last time I actually went to Google.com to search for something. Most browsers let you search directly from the URL bar, and that’s what most of us have been doing for years. Better yet, I can probably count the number of times I’ve clicked the “I’m Feeling Lucky” button on one hand. I never felt especially lucky, but I was curious to see what it would load.

That button has been there since the beginning, and it’s still there today. As iconic as it might be for Google Search, I doubt many people would miss it if Google replaced it with the new AI Mode it’s testing in the US. That would make Google.com even more useful for many users, letting them start searching with AI directly from the search bar.

AI Mode essentially places a chatbot like ChatGPT and Gemini inside Google Search. But instead of being an intrusive feature like the AI Overviews that appear at the top of results, whether you want them or not, AI Mode is optional. It’s a menu you can tap when you want to chat with Gemini about your search.

How is that different from searching through the Gemini app? It’s not very different. But if you look at it from Google’s perspective, you’ll start to see the point of AI Mode.

Unlike Gemini searches, AI Mode chats can be used for ad personalization. There’s also no straightforward way to opt out of training Google’s AI models. AI Mode might also appeal to a different group of Google users who aren’t using AI yet or are hesitant about it. It could be the first step that leads them to the Gemini app.

What better way to highlight AI Mode than by replacing the “I’m Feeling Lucky” button with one that says “AI Mode”? While most people use the URL bar for searches, some still go to Google.com manually. I’m looking at you, older adults and parents. They could be introduced to AI Mode right away and try it out of curiosity.

Also, if AI Mode shows up on the Google Search home page, more people might start visiting Google.com for searches where they want to use AI Mode. Instead of selecting it from a menu, they could type their query and hit an AI Mode button to start chatting with the AI right from the results page.

Then there are those who have Google.com set as their browser home page. I almost forgot that was an option, since all my browsers open to a blank page. Those users might also appreciate quick access to AI Mode from the search page.

Obviously, the Gemini app would be a better alternative to AI Mode, but it’s up to each person to decide.

It’s unclear when AI Mode will officially launch on Google.com or in what form. For now, only a small group of users enrolled in Labs have seen the AI Mode button on the home page. Some versions show AI Mode in the search bar instead of replacing the “I’m Feeling Lucky” button. These are tests to gauge user interest.

Google confirmed the experiments to The Verge, but that’s all we know so far.