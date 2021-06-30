Sony’s WH-1000XM3 ANC headphones are $199 at Amazon, which is unbelievable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If ever there was a time to upgrade your personal audio experience and pick up a pair of industry-leading Sony WH1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling headphones, now is that time. These headphones retail for about $350 and people swarmed Amazon last year when they dropped to $278 on Black Friday. Right now, Amazon is selling Sony WH1000XM3 headphones for just $199 and change if you buy the international version. The seller offers a warranty and it’s $150 off the retail price. You’d have to be crazy to pass this up!

Sony released its hotly anticipated next-generation Sony WH1000XM4 headphones last year. They’re fantastic and they’re worth every penny of the $350 retail price. Before you buy a pair, however, there are a few important things you should know.

First of all, they’re definitely an upgrade compared to the current-generation WH1000XM3 ANC headphones. That said, they’re not necessarily an upgrade in all the ways you think. Sony hasn’t made any big changes like adding new drivers or changing the tuning. In fact, there aren’t even any major changes to the beloved noise cancelling tech Sony uses. Instead, they feature slightly tweaked ANC, support for multiple device connections, wearing detection, and 5 mics for improved voice call quality. The new model also includes Sony’s DSEE Extreme upscaling tech, which is definitely appreciated.

Those are all great updates, and the price hasn’t changed at all, which is great. What you have to ask yourself, however, is if those upgrades are worth $102. Why? Because that’s the discount Amazon is offering on the Sony WH1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling headphones for one day only on Tuesday!

That’s right, Amazon has slashed these class-leading wireless ANC headphones down to the lowest we’ve seen in 2021. WH1000XM3 headphones dropped to $278 for Black Friday last year and they flew off the shelves. They’re the best wireless ANC headphones on the planet, after all. It’s easy to see why a $70 discount would get people so excited. But today’s big sale cuts these awesome headphones to the lowest of the year, so you’d have to be nuts to pass up this opportunity if you’ve been thinking about upgrading.

Again, this crazy sale on the industry-leading Sony WH1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling headphones won’t last long. Also of note, multiple sellers have discounts. That means you may need to check Amazon’s “other sellers” section to get the lowest price. Definitely grab a pair now before it’s too late and you miss out.

It’s also worth noting that Sony’s beloved WF1000XM3 earphones are $32 off at Amazon right now.

SONY WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise canceling Stereo Headset(International Version/Seller Warrant) (… Price: Was $350, Now $199 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

