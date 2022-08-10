5 must-have smartphone accessories under $20 at Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The wide selection of available smartphone accessories on Amazon out there is a mixed bag. All those options for high-quality accessories are great, of course. But there are so many different choices out there that people often have trouble making decisions.

Needless to say, we’re here to help you narrow things down to the very best products.

People often choose pricey gadgets thinking that the high cost equates to quality. But that’s definitely not always the case. Here, we’ve rounded up five extremely popular smartphone accessories that everyone should have. Best of all, each one costs just $20 or less!

Best smartphone accessories on Amazon

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

The BGR Deals team dug through the deepest depths of Amazon’s site. In doing so, we came up with five great smartphone accessories that everyone out there should have.

Don’t worry about breaking the bank, however. Every single one of the must-have accessories here is shockingly affordable. Examples include the lightning-fast Yootech 10W fast wireless charging pad that’s on sale for just $13.29 despite having 118,000 5-star ratings.

You should also pick up this $10 dual-port car charger that’s one of the most compact options we’ve ever seen.

Every smartphone user obviously needs a good pair of Bluetooth headphones. But you don’t need to spend hundreds on Bose or Apple headphones to get a pair with great sound and impressive battery life.

Check out the iJoy Matte Finish Premium Wireless Headphones while they’re discounted at Amazon. They have 41,000 5-star ratings, yet they’re on sale for just $18.99!

You should also definitely pick up a 2-pack of Pofesun Quick Charger 3.0 dual-port power adapters for just $12.27. That way, you can charge your smartphone and your headphones at the same time.

Also of note, we’ve included the iOttie Easy One Touch phone holder for cars on today’s list. It’s the #1 best-selling phone cradle on Amazon’s entire site, and it’s managed to rack up 60,000+ 5-star ratings.

iOttie’s phone holder used to sell for $35, so we wouldn’t be able to include it in this roundup. Today, however, a new lower retail price drops it to $23.50!

Bonus

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Finally, we have one bonus gadget — the best-selling Echo Auto. It connects to your smartphone and adds hands-free Alexa to just about any car.

It costs $24.99 instead of $20 or less, which is why it’s not included on the list. That’s an amazing value for this awesome smartphone accessory though, so we had to be sure to mention it.

This model retails for $50, but Amazon has refurbs on sale right now for just $24.99! These renewed models are guaranteed to look and function like new. Otherwise, you have 90 days to return it and get all your money back.

Check out all of these must-have smartphone accessories from Amazon down below.

Amazon Echo Auto

Amazon’s Echo Auto gives you access to all the great Alexa skills you love and use in your home, and it’s all hands-free

You can also take advantage of Alexa skills that are perfect for when you’re driving, like playing music, listening to an Audible book, checking your calendar, finding a nearby restaurant or other business, and making calls.

Echo Auto has 8 different microphones to ensure that your voice commands are heard over road noise and your radio.

Works through your car speakers and connects to your smartphone for data, so you don’t need to pay for a wireless plan.

Echo Auto connects to the Alexa app on your smartphone and can connect to your car speakers using an auxiliary input or your phone’s Bluetooth connection.

Certified Refurbished Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone List Price: $44.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $20.00 (44%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iJoy Matte Finish Premium Wireless Headphones

Deep bass and impressive battery life at a surprisingly low price



Sleek design with a stunning matte finish

Control playback and phone calls with 5 control buttons on the headphones

Comfortable ear cups help isolate sound

Foldable design makes them easy to carry

New 6-month exchange warranty lets you replace them if they break or get damaged

iJoy Matte Finish Premium Wireless Headphones List Price: $29.99 Price: $18.99 You Save: $11.00 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Yootech 10W fast wireless charging pad

Fast wireless charging tech delivers 7.5W charging for iPhones and up to 10W for Android phones

You can also charge your AirPods or any Bluetooth earbuds with a wireless charging case

Exclusive “Multifunctional Intelligent Protect” tech prevents overheating and overcharging

The sleep-friendly design turns off the LED charging indicator after 16 seconds

Yootech 10W fast wireless charging pad for iPhone and Android List Price: $19.99 Price: $13.29 You Save: $6.70 (34%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iOttie Easy One Touch Smartphone Mount (Amazon’s best-selling smartphone accessory)

Smart design includes a patented Easy One Touch mechanism

One quick touch lets you quickly mount or remove your smartphone from the cradle

Adjustable arms fit smartphones between 2.3 inches and 3.5 inches wide

260-degree arc lets you position your phone however you want

Strong suction secures the mount to your windshield or a flat part of your dashboard

iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Dash & Windshield Universal Car Mount Phone Holder Price: $23.50 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Pofesun Quick Charger 3.0 Wall Charger

Charger has two USB ports and 30 watts to charge up to two devices at once

Perfect for smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, eReaders, and more

Built-in protection prevents overheating and overcharging

Pofesun Quick Charger 3.0 dual-port power adapter (2-pack) Price: $12.27 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

AINOPE 4.8A All-Metal Dual-Port Car Charger (a must-have smartphone accessory on Amazon)

Compact design is just 1.7 inches long and 0.9 inches in diameter

It’s so small, you can close the cover on your power port in many cars

Two USB ports let you charge multiple devices at once

All-metal design is sleek and durable

AINOPE 4.8A All-Metal Dual-Port Car Charger List Price: $12.99 Price: $9.99 You Save: $3.00 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

