Save big on lights for your home during the huge Govee one-day sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You’re always looking for ways to upgrade your home. If you’re looking for a new couch, there are plenty out there. If a new smart speaker is something that could enhance your setup, that’s another good choice. But when it comes to lights, finding the right ones to accent your home can be difficult. Luckily, the huge Govee one-day sale can help you spruce up your lighting.

The days around Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the perfect times to look for the lowest prices of the season. Today only, you’ll be able to get the lowest prices of 2021 during the Govee one-day sale at Amazon. There are so many deals that you can enjoy. Take a look at all that is offered before it’s too late.

Use the Govee one-day sale to add ambiance

One of the top options during this sale is the Govee Smart LED Light Bars. You can place these by your television and they will sync up with your screen’s lights and sounds. You’ll be able to enhance gaming, movie, and musical experiences. There are 12 preset modes and 16 million colors to utilize.

The bars come in a set of two and they use simple voice commands in partnership with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. The Wi-Fi module is built into the camera, which captures the colors on your screen and automatically applies them to the lights. There is a built-in mic to help the light bars sync smoothly with your music.

You can also control the settings from the smartphone app. Typically, these cost $79.99 and are totally worth it. But today only, you can snag them for 46% off! They’ll only be $43.43!

Govee Smart LED Light Bars, RGBIC Smart Ambiance Backlights with Camera, Music Sync Kit Works w… Price: $43.43 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Upgrade your dance parties

The Govee Glide RGBIC Smart Wall Lights come with six pieces and a corner piece. You will be able to customize your settings wherever you put them. These fix to your wall and also can connect to each other. The seven pieces are interchangeable and allow you to shape the light on your wall however you want.

Showing breathtaking multi-color lighting, the patented RGBIC technology displays up to 55 colors at one time and 16 million total. These will react to your music or gaming audio in real-time and adjust the colors based on the sound. That’s because of the built-in mic and you can also set six vibrant music modes.

They can be controlled through the Govee smart app and by your voice. You’re usually able to get these for $99.99. But today, snag them for just $62.99! That’s an all-time low.

Govee Glide RGBIC Smart Wall Light, Multicolor Customizable, Music Sync Home Decor LED Light Ba… Price: $62.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Light up the corner

If you don’t want your light to be the focal point of the room but to add nice accents, the Govee Lyra Smart Corner Floor Lamp is a great piece to have. This has a futuristic, minimalist design that will not take up a lot of room. But it will add to your home decor. It features cutting-edge RGBICWW technology, offering 16 million colors, 2200k-6500k warm/cool whites, and also 1500 lumens of brightness.

You can set it to over 64 alluring light effects, as just a tap will transform your space. It can be set to the vibe of your room in no time. You’ll be able to control this through the app and with your voice, thanks to the Wi-Fi connection. It adds an upscale ambiance to any room.

With DIY mode in the Govee app, you can choose your own custom color settings for the lamp. The price for this is set at $139.99. But during this sale, you can get it for only $97.99! That’s a 30% savings!

Govee Lyra Smart Corner Floor Lamp, Cutting-Edge RGBIC Technology, Futurist Modern Lamp, 64+ Fa… Price: $97.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More from the Govee one-day sale

These are only a few of the deals you’ll see during this sale. You can see the entirety of the Govee one-day sale here. All of the prices today are the lowest in 2021. But you’ll have to act fast to make sure you get the savings you want. Upgrade your lighting with Govee.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.